Every celebrity, including Will Smith, who has been banned from the Oscars

Will Smith shook the Oscars last year and took the internet by storm when he slapped Chris Rock live during the ceremony after Rock cracked a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's bald look.

In light of his violent action, the Academy Awards committee announced their decision to bar Smith from attending all Academy events, in-person and virtual, for a period of 10 years.

This will, however, not affect the Focus actor's eligibility for nominations or even winning. Nor was his Oscar, which he received last year for his phenomenal performance in the movie King Richard, taken back by the Academy.

Apart from Will Smith, there are several other well-known faces from Hollywood who have been banned over the years from attending the prestigious annual Oscars for some reason or another.

From Bill Cosby to Adam Kimmel, 5 celebrities who were banned by the Academy from attending Oscars

1) Carmine Caridi

Telegraph Film @TelegraphFilm Video piracy seems an altogether more niche – and less heinous – crime.



Video piracy seems an altogether more niche – and less heinous – crime. Yet it's exactly what did for Carmine Caridi, who became the first person to be booted from the Academy

The Godfather: Part II actor is infamous as the first-ever member of the Academy to be expelled. Caridi was banned from attending the Oscars in 2004 for pirating screeners, which were only intended for members to view for awards voting purposes.

2) Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein was expelled by the Academy in 2017, shortly after a barrage of s*xual assault allegations against him came to light. The Academy condemned the disgraced former film producer and called his actions:

"repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents."

Although the producer was allowed to keep his awards, he was banned permanently from the Oscars for his condemnable actions.

3) Bill Cosby

In 2018, Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and s*xually assaulting basketball player Andrea Constand. In light of his actions, the Academy subsequently banned him from attending the coveted award ceremony.

4) Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski was expelled around the same time as Cosby by the Academy Awards, although many tagged the act as hollow, since nothing was done against him even after years of s*xual assault allegations kept cropping up against him.

I wake up every day remembering Cate Blanchett has named her son after Roman Polanski and has worked with Woody Allen.

Polanski fled to France in 1977 after pleading guilty of being s*xually involved with a minor. He was wanted by the US authorities so he could not enter America, but at the time, he was nominated for several awards at the Oscars, even winning the 'Best Director' award for The Pianist in 2003.

5) Adam Kimmel

Cinematographer Adam Kimmel, who is credited for his works, including Lars and the Real Girl and Capote, was expelled from the Academy in 2021, owing to his history as a repeatitive s*x offender.

NEVER LET ME GO (2010)



Cinematography : Adam Kimmel 📽 Aspect ratio : 2.39:1

Director: Mark Romanek



"i didn't want to be the one that was left alone"

Kimmel was arrested twice for statutory assaults on minors, following which he was removed from Academy membership for violating its code of conduct.

When will the Oscars 2023 air?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be live broadcast from 5 pm on the ABC television network. With an epic lineup, from action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once to a war drama like All Quiet on the Western Front, this year's Oscars will be a tough competition for all the nominees across a variety of categories.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as host once again this year and it will mark his thrid time hosting the prestigious award ceremony.

Catch The 95th Academy Award Ceremony this Sunday.

