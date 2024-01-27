Every Nike Dunk releasing in February 2024

Since its release in 1985, Nike Dunk sneakers have been one of the mainstays in sneaker fashion becoming popular among skateboarders, sneakerheads, basketballers, and fashionistas.

These sneakers aren't just mere footwear. They have become a cultural phenomenon resonating through history with different iterations and remixes.

Nike Dunks come in an array of sleek low-top and high-cut designs and color palettes. They are released periodically, giving fans the room to select based on their specific tastes.

Nike has promised a lineup of sneakers from the 39-year-old sneakers franchise to avail in February. It includes the Valentine's Day low-top sneakers, the low "Brazil" sneakers, the "city of love" sneakers, the high SE "grain light pumice" sneakers, and others.

Every Nike Dunk to be released in February 2024

1. The Dunk Low Valentine's Day

The Valentine's Day low-top sneakers (Image via StockX)

These Valentine's Day-inspired pair of sneakers feature an upper dressed in a combo of synthetic fabric and leather material, both in a red hue. Splashes of white hue can be seen on the side swoosh logo, on the tongue, counter heel, and rubber midsole.

These Nike Dunks are expected to be released on February 4, 2024, and will sell for a retail price of 100 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Dunk Low "Brazil"

The Low "Brazil" shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakervisionz)

These recent iterations are enveloped in a color scheme inspired by the green and yellow colorway of Brazil. The sneakers feature a two-toned leather upper, in yellow and green hues, complemented by white laces and sole.

The Dunk Low "Brazil" will sell for a retail price of 115 US dollars on the brand's website, upon their release on February 2, 2024.

3. The Dunk Low "City of Love"

The "City of Love" sneakers (Image via Twitter/ Snkr_Twtr)

These sneakers come in burgundy red suede fabric, detailed with patches of brown leather material around the upper. Additionally, the chunky laces are also featured in a brown hue, blending with the color scheme of the upper, ensuring a customizable fit, while the lugged rubber outsole, in a red hue, offers stability.

The "City of Love" sneakers will be sold for a retail price of 125 US dollars on the brand website, upon their release on February 9, 2024.

4. The Dunk Low "Red Stardust Sanddrift"

The Premium "Red Stardust Sanddrift" (Image via Nike)

These men's low-tops feature a brownish leather material that covers the majority of the upper, accentuated by pink-colored leather panels. Highlights of white hue are seen on the Nike logo, sole, and counter-heel.

These men-exclusive sneakers will be sold for a retail price of 125 US dollars on the brand website, upon their release on February 1, 2024.

5. The Dunk Low "Ale Brown Ostrich" sneakers

The LX "Ale Brown Ostrich" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These feminine kicks come in a dichromatic colorway featuring a whitish leather upper, contrasted by the brown leather material crafted on top. Traction and grip control are aided by the deep brown-colored multi-directional lugged rubber outsole.

These Nike Dunks are expected to be released on February 17, 2024, and will sell for a retail price of 135 US dollars on the brand's website.

6. The Dunk High "Grain Light Pumice"

The "Grain Light Pumice" sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

These high-cut sneakers are dressed up in brown and blue leather fabrics, featuring accents that include the black swoosh logo on the side, the creamy-toned laces and soles, likewise the orange patch on the tongue.

These Nike Dunks will sell for a retail price of 140 US dollars on the brand's website, upon their release on February 2, 2024.

7. The Dunk Low "George Green" sneakers

The LX "George Green" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These women-exclusive sneakers are built from a blend of white leather fabric and green suede material, situated on top of the brown-colored gum rubber outsole that helps maintain balance.

These Nike Dunks are expected to be released on February 17, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 135 US dollars on the brand's website.

Mark your calendars for these highly-anticipated Nike Dunks and stay tuned for more updates.

