Every sneaker launching in the New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection

New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection is setting the stage for the upcoming basketball season. Numerous sneaker companies are releasing their unique designs as the excitement for the upcoming basketball season grows palpable, hoping to attract both college players and those preparing for high school tryouts.

Amid this bustle, New Balance, a brand renowned for its innovative and stylish footwear, has made its move. Presenting a range of two-toned color blockings, New Balance brings forth the best of its on-court pair with the TWO WXY V4.

With its release on October 4, 2023, and a competitive price point of $120, sneaker aficionados have every reason to be excited.

For those eager to snag a pair from the New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection, they are up for grabs at select New Balance outlets as listed by the brand. Detailed visuals of the entire lineup are available for enthusiasts to feast their eyes upon.

New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection released on October 4

The New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection presents five distinctive colorways. Three of these models boast a split upper design, characterized by a sharp white forefoot combined with speckled midsole features.

A glimpse of New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection (Image via X/@houseofheat)

These are complemented by either “Team Red” or “Team Navy” gracing the entire back section of the sneaker. Further enhancing the collection's appeal, the third split design captures shades reminiscent of Boston College, flaunting a blend of “Mercury Red” and “Gold”.

About the functionality of the new collection of New Balance, the official website mentions,

"Built for results on both ends of the basketball court, this responsive model is all about duality."

Monochrome delights

Shifting from the split design, the collection offers two other models. One envelops the shoe in a pure white hue, made even more striking with a “Metallic Silver” N logo.

Two WXY V4 Team Bank collections by New Balance (Image via X/@houseofheat)

The counterpart, however, embraces a completely black look, subtly punctuated by sporadic white speckles, enhancing its overall appeal.

An in-depth details of New Balance's Legacy

New Balance Team Bank collection (Image via X/@houseofheat)

New Balance brand, founded in 1906, has long been synonymous with quality and innovation in footwear. From crafting arch supports to pioneering in athletic shoe designs, New Balance's evolution mirrors its commitment to meet the changing needs of athletes.

The New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection is a fresh chapter in the brand's ongoing saga of excellence.

Variation of New Balance Team Bank collection (Image via X/@houseofheat)

New Balance Two WXY V4 Team Bank collection signifies the brand's commitment to providing athletes and sneaker enthusiasts with top-tier products. As basketball season dawns, this collection serves as a perfect fusion of style and functionality.

Fitness enthusiasts, players, or fashionistas, anyone can rock the court with these sneakers.