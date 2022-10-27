“Everyone check your emails”: TikTok data privacy settlement payout begins, leaving netizens in a frenzy

TikTok has finally started reimbursing and settling the payouts of users who were eligible for a claim in the misuse of personal information fiasco. All of this happened after several people accused the platform of acquiring and stealing sensitive information of children, including their phone numbers, location, and much more. Moreover, this data breach happened without providing any information to the users.

In November last year, many TikTokers received notifications related to their payout. Now, after almost a year, the company has finally started settling the amount for the class-action lawsuit.

Netizens are taking to their social media accounts and claiming that they have started receiving emails confirming that their due amount is being credited to their accounts as a part of the TikTok Data Privacy Settlement

From $27 to $167, users are posting their payment emails online, informing others about the same. One user took to Twitter and said:

Shelby ⚡️ @contrashelby Everyone check your emails for the TikTok settlement check I just got $27 Everyone check your emails for the TikTok settlement check I just got $27

TikTokers over the moon after unexpectedly receiving money due from TikTok's Data Privacy Settlement

A year after the company promised to pay its users their due settlement, many users are receiving emails from the company about reimbursement. This has created a stir on social media as people are sharing some crazy reactions upon receiving their due amounts.

✨Cam✨ 🔜 AWA @camcammeii Shoutout to that TikTok data privacy settlement payment coming in the day before I leave for AWA Shoutout to that TikTok data privacy settlement payment coming in the day before I leave for AWA

McKenzie, M.A. @McKenzieSauer Anyone else get that TikTok settlement Venmo? Tryin to see if I’m about to get hacked Anyone else get that TikTok settlement Venmo? Tryin to see if I’m about to get hacked 👀

THEE GLO GAWD 😮‍💨✨ @hot_tottyyy Did anybody else get a email in regards to the TikTok Data Privacy Settlement or It’s giving scam ? Did anybody else get a email in regards to the TikTok Data Privacy Settlement or It’s giving scam ?

HEAVEY. @knownasheavyn Did anybody else get a email from TikTok about a data breach settlement? They gave me $105 for it on a prepaid virtual visa Did anybody else get a email from TikTok about a data breach settlement? They gave me $105 for it on a prepaid virtual visa

Allison✨ @allison_sorrell Did anyone else get a PayPal payment from a Tiktok Data privacy settlement? I vaguely remember submitting something but didn’t expect the random $27 Did anyone else get a PayPal payment from a Tiktok Data privacy settlement? I vaguely remember submitting something but didn’t expect the random $27

Evan Kissner @EvanKissner Did anyone else receive two TikTok settlement virtual prepaid cards each equaling $27.84 by email? Did anyone else receive two TikTok settlement virtual prepaid cards each equaling $27.84 by email?

At the same time, others shared images of the emails they had received from the short video-sharing application.

Emily Marie @emsplace1 Has anyone received the money for that TikTok data privacy settlement yet? Because I just got an email for mine 🥹 Has anyone received the money for that TikTok data privacy settlement yet? Because I just got an email for mine 🥹😏

VI @ohnomaurice

you will get redirected to hawk marketplace. If anyone got an email from Tiktok data privacy settlement it’s real cash it in get your money I got $162. #tiktokdataprivacysettlement you will get redirected to hawk marketplace. If anyone got an email from Tiktok data privacy settlement it’s real cash it in get your money I got $162. #tiktokdataprivacysettlementyou will get redirected to hawk marketplace.

zoe amira @zoeontheside y’all i got money from the tiktok settlement lemme go to the kpop store y’all i got money from the tiktok settlement lemme go to the kpop store

Can the settlement be claimed now? More details about the Data privacy lawsuit explored

As TikTok began clearing the accounts of several netizens, a few are questioning whether they can submit a request for their claim now.

The claim had a deadline of March 1, 2022. Since this has already passed, users can no longer claim their settlement payout.

However, there were previously two methods prescribed by the company for people who wished to claim the settlement. The first was through email, which was for users who received an email with a Notice ID and a confirmation code. The other method was, signing up through a link provided by the company.

Vee ♡ @vdiana_xo glad I filed every claim they was offering for these apps lmao God blessed me again today with this claim settlement from TikTokglad I filed every claim they was offering for these apps lmao God blessed me again today with this claim settlement from TikTok 😂 glad I filed every claim they was offering for these apps lmao

In February 2021, an amalgamation of 21 lawsuits filed on behalf of minors claimed that the video-sharing app harvested information about several kids without their knowledge. To settle the allegations, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, agreed to pay $92 million as part of a class-action payout.

There are several others who filed for a claim, but as of now, they haven’t received their due amount. While the amount from TikTok came in unannounced, the company has yet to release a statement addressing when the remaining people will receive their claim as part of the settlement.

Poll : 0 votes