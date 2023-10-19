Everything we know about Bang Si-hyuk and Park Jin-young's friendship

For those shocked by the revelation that Bang Si-hyuk and Park Jin-young are actually good friends, it is important to note that, before the two K-pop empire creators became Bang PD and JYP, they were trying to find their footing in the Korean music industry.

Every few years, fans new to the K-pop industry discover this piece of information, but their careers taking off together is ancient news. Bang began his career as a producer (in name, taking on multiple roles) working with some of the biggest first-generation K-pop groups at JYP Entertainment before he decided to go his own way.

The two producers have never shied away from mentioning each other, with Bang Si-hyuk even crediting Park Jin-young's mentorship during his win for Best Producer at the 2016 Asia Artist Awards ceremony.

Bang Si-hyuk and Park Jin-young: A powerful friendship that set the foundation for K-pop

The story of this iconic K-pop friendship first began in the 1990s when Jin-young discovered a talented musician by the name of Si-hyuk. The latter had graduated from one of Korea's foremost educational institutes, Seoul National University, and was slowly earning a name for himself as a composer and producer.

JYP took him under his wing and created JYP Entertainment with Bang PD as one of the major pillars of the company, a fact that the former confirmed at a press conference for Super Intern.

When he was under the employ of Park Jin-young aka Asian Soul, Bang Si-hyuk co-produced and collaborated with some of the most well-known and respected groups to come out of the company. From g.o.d. to 2AM, Rain to Baek Ji-young and Wonder Girls, all these musicians had the winning combo of JYP and "Hitman" Bang compose and produce tracks for them, according to KOMCA.

Bang Si-hyuk and Park Jin-young realized very early on that, to make K-pop truly popular and memorable, they had to break into the US market. They spent many months in the early 2000s (2003, according to Jin-young) living in one room, while trying to sell their music in America. Too much time together in the cramped space caused fights to erupt over flung socks (and other bits of laundry), and JYP played the age card to counteract Bang's angry tone.

According to a 2020 NPR profile of "Hitman" Bang, it was their ability to go back and forth between genuine respect for each other and seemingly relationship-ending arguments about music that made their groups so successful.

Bang's journey forward with Big Hit Entertainment, 2AM, and more

It is common knowledge that Bang Si-hyuk started Big Hit Entertainment in 2005, leaving JYP Entertainment to go out on his own. However, this split did not lead to a rift between himself and Park Jin-young. In fact, in 2010, JYP Entertainment (JYPE) and Big Hit Entertainment started jointly managing 2AM, a ballad group who debuted under JYPE at first.

When the group made their long-awaited comeback with all members in 2021, the two "fathers" of the group composed and produced the songs together, as told on IU's Palette.

Confirming reports of them appearing on You Quiz on the Block together, Bang Si-hyuk posted a short-form video on his Instagram page which shows him walking and laughing together with Park Jin-young.

While newer fans were taken aback by this seemingly unique combination, those in the know were pleased to see the two old friends hanging out together again, despite the sock argument of yore.

