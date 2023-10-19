6 of the best K-pop songs on friendship

Nothing unites people like music, and the innumerable K-pop songs on friendship are the best example of the same. Whether or not one can understand the language, these songs tend to remind the listener of their dearest pals, no matter if they're right by their side or across the globe.

Some songs explore the joy of fulfilling relationships in one’s life, whereas others are about the pain of being separated from our closest companions. Further, these songs are especially special in light of the fact that many K-pop group members have cultivated strong friendships with their peers, forming lasting well-known bonds, such as the Parka squad, the 97z, the 98z, and the 99z (to name a few).

BTS' Friends, Taeyeon's I'm All Ears, and four more K-pop songs on friendship that will make one miss and cherish their best pals

1) Friends by BTS' V and Jimin

Rarely does one see friendships like that of BTS’ V and Jimin blossom in the industry. When they decided to immortalise their mutual love and admiration in a song, it was like the cherry on top of the cake for fans.

From references to their infamous dumpling fight to the beautiful and painful memories of the past, this song is an ode to Kim Tae-hyung and Park Ji-min's friendship through thick and thin. Having penned the lyrics themselves for BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, Friends is among the K-pop songs on friendship that are autobiographical but appeal to many.

The two chingus (or same-age friends in Korean) recently performed Friends at Tae-hyung's fanmeeting, (V)ICNIC, invoking strong feelings of nostalgia among fans who watched them grow up together.

2) Campfire by SEVENTEEN

From the autobiographical to the universal, this is one of the many K-pop songs on friendship by SEVENTEEN. Many have considered Campfire to be about the relationship between the group and their fans, but this could be extended to the bond of close friends as well.

Campfire is the feeling of being around a warm, toasty bonfire when it is freezing cold. However fleeting may it be, the emotions created in that moment become memories that one can look back on with joy. Sharing troubles with friends makes it easier to deal with the problems, even if they can't provide concrete solutions.

With nine out of the group's 13 members having penned the lyrics, Campfire is as comforting as the word itself.

3) Ladies Night by Red Velvet

Of the many K-pop songs on friendship, Ladies Night by Red Velvet stands out for exalting special female companionships. Things are easier with the gals, and as innumerable stories are shared, time seems to fly by.

For those friends who are fun to hang out with and who also promise to have each other's back when needed, Ladies Night says the "night is just like a gift" that one must live to the fullest. The best female friendships can make one feel understood and let go of worries, at least temporarily, just as this song suggests.

4) I'm All Ears by Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Friends fulfil a person like no one else can, and this Taeyeon track embodies this like no other K-pop songs on friendship. Often times, when the world seems too cruel, all one needs is to let out all the frustration by ranting to their closest compadres.

Asking her friend to tell her whatever is bothering them even "if it takes all night", Taeyeon provides a shoulder to them to lessen the pain in I'm All Ears. Sometimes, just talking to that one close friend makes one feel lighter, and this is one of the K-pop songs on friendship conveying those complicated emotions.

5) Lights Out by EXO

If Taeyeon sings about the importance of friends hearing out your troubles, EXO offers to take over all the troubles of those they care about. Sometimes, talking about the problem itself may seem too difficult. In such moments, Lights Out says that it is okay to forget the world and weep.

Sleeping off the pain can help sometimes, as the song conveys. When one has cried away all their fears and worries, one should turn the lights out and fall asleep, with a trusted friend by their side who will be there through thick and thin. An emotional balled, Lights Out is like a comforting, fluffy blanket on a cold, winter's eve.

6) THANK U by ATEEZ

Ending this list of K-pop songs on friendship without including one by a fourth-generation group would be a travesty. Thus, THANK U by ATEEZ makes the list, showcasing the group's beliefs that friends deserve gratitude, for they stand by one's side no matter what.

While it may seem odd to express thankfulness to those one shares everything with, it is important to acknowledge their contribution in one's life. There may be times one stumbles, but the support of one's pals is strength enough to push forward. ATEEZ express their indebtedness to each other and their fans in THANK U.

These K-pop songs on friendship do not cover all the different genres and themes under the umbrella of "friend." However, they prove that no matter how difficult life may get, one will always be able to get through it if there are people who root for one's success.

