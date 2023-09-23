'OREO WOOYOUNG' trends on Twitter as fans notice the return of ATEEZ Wooyoung's iconic half-and-half hair at the IDOL RADIO Live in Seoul

On Saturday, September 23, ATEEZ Wooyoung and his fellow members popped up at the IDOL RADIO Live in Seoul as one of the performers on the artist lineup, and brought a surprise for fans.

The idol's famous and much-loved hair color, half-black and half-blond, which fans fondly refer to as 'Oreo Wooyoung,' was first seen in 2021 and sadly lasted only for a few months, and they were more than delighted to witness the return of the same.

Before the music festival kickstarted, fans outside the venue caught a glimpse of Wooyoung's new hair during the group's soundcheck. There were many speculations about whether the hair color change was real.

However, as the members made their red-carpet entrance at the IDOL RADIO Live in Seoul music festival, fans freaked out to witness the return of his iconic hair.

Fans celebrate as ATEEZ Wooyoung reveals the return of his iconic half-and-half Oreo hair

MBC RADIO's famous radio program, IDOL RADIO, announced the organization of its annual music festival with an exciting artist lineup back in July this year. The music festival that rolled out on September 23, 2023, included impressive and show-stopping performances from K-pop groups and soloists such as ATEEZ, NMIXX, iKON, LUCY, and more.

As ATINYs excitedly looked forward to the eight-piece group's performances given their reputation for onstage charisma, fans didn't see the reveal of Wooyoung's new hair coming their way. As soon as pictures of the idol's hair landed on the internet, fans' heavy discussion and reactions left the keyword 'OREO WOOYOUNG' trending on Twitter.

While fans continued to freak out and celebrate, the additional contest of ATEEZ Wooyoung performing on stage had fans going crazier. They couldn't help talking about how good the idol looked, and how the Oreo hair-color combination was his best hair-do. With the return of the iconic half-and-half hair, fans are excited to cherish all the upcoming content that would land with him in his new hair.

The last time the ATEEZ Wooyoung carried the Oreo hairstyle was in 2021. He brought many people into the fandom and had several locals and non-K-pop fans drooling over him. The content that won the trophy was his Artist Of The Month video for STUDIO CHOOM, where he performed a dance cover of the track Bad by Christopher.

On the other hand, ATEEZ tore the stage for their performances at the IDOL RADION Live in Seoul. The group rolled out several iconic stages like BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), Deja Vu, and more, while the fans left out the loudest cheers.

With the return of his iconic hair, fans can't wait for ATEEZ Wooyoung to dominate the internet and become the talk of the town all over again.