Everything Now cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming British teen comedy series, Everything Now, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The show tells the story of a teenage girl suffering from an eating disorder. She manages to recover and returns to the world of sixth form, but she learns the harsh truth that her friends have moved on with their lives without her. Here's the official description of the series, as per Netflix Media Center:

''When 16-year old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her.''

The description further states,

''Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.''

Everything Now features Sophie Wilde in the lead role of the protagonist, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show is helmed by Ripley Parker.

Netflix's Everything Now cast list: Who stars in the new teen comedy series?

1) Sophie Wilde as Mia

Sophie Wilde stars in the lead role as Mia in Netflix's Everything Now. Mia is a teenage girl who suffers from a peculiar disorder called anorexia nervosa. She recovers and gets back into the world of sixth form, but her friends seem to have moved on with their lives.

She then sets off on a wild journey, indulging in partying and dating, rediscovering the sheer joy of life. Sophie Wilde looks brilliant in the series' trailer and promises to deliver a vibrant performance. Her other notable acting credits include Talk to Me, You Don't Know Me, The Portable Door, Eden, and many more.

2) Lauryn Ajufo as Becca

Lauryn Ajufo plays the character of Becca in Netflix's new teen comedy series. Aside from that, not many other details regarding her character are known at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a crucial role in the story.

Ajufo is an acclaimed actress who's essayed many memorable roles in various TV shows and films over the years, like Boiling Point, The Last Bus, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Tell Me Everything, among many more.

3) Vivienne Acheampong as Viv

Vivienne Acheampong plays the role of Viv in Everything Now. Viv is Mia's mother, with whom she shares a complicated relationship. It'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the story. Vivienne Acheampong is known for her appearances in The Sandman, The Witches, Death in Paradise, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the miniseries also stars many others in pivotal supporting/minor roles. These include:

Alex Hassell as Rick

Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell

Niamh McCormack as Alison

Sam Reuben as Alex

Sephora Parish as Issy Huckin

Viewers can tune into Netflix on Thursday, October 5, 2023, to watch Everything Now.