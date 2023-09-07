Everything Now on Netflix: What we know so far about the upcoming drama

Netflix is ready to enthrall its audience with a brand-new British series, Everything Now, in the world of streaming entertainment. Created by the talented writer Ripley Parker, this show promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the tumultuous years of adolescence. It will include complex storytelling, themes, and topics.

The central question at the heart of Everything Now is what happens when you return to your normal life and learn that people have moved on without you? The story follows Mia, a 16-year-old girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after recovering from an eating disorder.

Everything Now release date and plot details

Everything Now is set to premiere on October 5, 2023. This eight-episode series takes an interesting approach by having different directors helm every two episodes. The mix of directors includes Alyssa McClelland, Charlie Manton, Dionne Edwards, and Laura Steinel. Behind the scenes, the show is brought to life by producer Huberta Von Liel.

The Netflix press release describes it as follows:

"When 16-year-old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her. Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates, and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties, and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for."

Intriguingly, this series promises to be a coming-of-age drama with all the twists and turns that define the teenage experience.

Everything Now is a production of Left Bank Pictures, known for its high-quality content. The executive producers include Andy Harries, Sian McWilliams, Ripley Parker, and Rob Bullock, with Huberta Von Liel and Andy Brunksill as producers.

With a talented team in front of and behind the camera, the series promises to be a compelling addition to Netflix's growing portfolio of British content, along with Sex Education.

Meet the cast of Everything Now

The ensemble cast of Everything Now features some familiar faces from British television. Sophie Wilde stars as Mia Polanco, the lead character. Wilde recently starred in the acclaimed A24 horror movie Talk to Me. Vivienne Acheampong portrays Viv, Mia's mother, while Stephen Fry takes on the role of Dr. Nell, Mia's doctor.

Lauryn Ajufo plays Becca, Mia's best friend. Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, and Alex Hassell also join the cast in various roles. These talented actors are set to bring the drama and emotions of teenage life to the screen in a relatable and authentic way.

Preparation for production and filming of Everything Now

The series embarked on its journey in April 2022, with casting taking place at Bang Casting Studios. Viewers can even catch a glimpse of test readings on their website. Filming commenced in the UK in May 2022, promising authentic British vibes and locales.

As the countdown to the release date begins, Everything Now seems poised to capture the hearts of viewers, offering a genuine and relatable look at the challenges of adolescence and recovery.

The series will premiere on October 5, 2023, on giant streaming platform Netflix.