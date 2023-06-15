"Everything was possible on that set'': Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa opens up on working with Greta Gerwig

Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa recently shared his delightful experience of working with director Greta Gerwig and his co-stars on the highly anticipated movie. Scheduled for release on July 21, 2023, the fantasy comedy film has already generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating its arrival on the big screen.

Gatwa plays the role of Ken in the upcoming live-action film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular character. The actor's casting was met with widespread enthusiasm, with many fans and critics expressing their excitement to see him take on the iconic role.

Ncuti Gatwa plays a version of Ken in Barbie, calls Gerwig an "incredible" director

Ncuti Gatwa is a Scottish actor who has quickly become one of the most popular and in-demand actors in the world. He is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education, for which he won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Male Comedy Performance.

Recently, speaking to Elle for an interview, the talented actor expressed his admiration for Gerwig, who created an environment filled with pure joy during filming.

"Greta Gerwig is an incredible director, she has such a deep understanding of every component that goes into filmmaking,"

Gatwa also praised Ryan Gosling for treating the project with respect while maintaining a light-hearted approach and also highlighted the contribution of Simu Liu, the lead actor of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, who is also portraying a version of Ken in Barbie.

Gatwa fondly remembered a beautiful statement made by Liu during filming. In another interview with RTE, he shared:

“It was so much fun making it. I remember Simu Liu, who is a fellow Ken and brilliant, he said something so beautiful when we were filming one time. He said, ‘I hope people watching it are going to receive just like a percentage of the joy that we’ve had making it’ – and it sounds so pretentious but it’s true.”

Gatwa further emphasized the incredible combination of fun, silliness, and the iconic color pink that encapsulates the essence of Barbie.

Meanwhile, Director Greta Gerwig, known for her candid personality, has previously expressed concerns about the professional risks associated with taking on the project.

Undoubtedly, these concerns may have resonated with the cast, given the potential impact of the movie on their own careers. However, Gatwa emphasized that the primary focus was on delivering an enjoyable experience that would radiate through the screen.

Gatwa also expressed his admiration for Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast, describing them as highly skilled artists who approached their work with a friendly and down-to-earth attitude.

While Gatwa awaits the release of Barbie, he has another exciting project on the horizon. The talented actor has been announced as the next incarnation of the titular doctor in the long-running series Doctor Who, making him the first Black actor to lead the show.

Gatwa expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring to the screens underrepresented voices and emphasized the importance of diverse storytelling in the industry.

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa's enthusiasm for the upcoming movie shines through as he describes his experience on set. His words echo the sentiments of a truly enjoyable and joyous filmmaking process, fueled by a remarkable director and an exceptional cast.

Audiences worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie, where they will undoubtedly witness the magic and charm brought to life by Gatwa and his co-stars.

Prepare for the release of Barbie on July 21, 2023, as Ncuti Gatwa and the rest of the cast promise an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with laughter and fun.

Poll : 0 votes