Everything's Trash cast list: Moses Storm, Phoebe Robinson and others star in Freeform series

Everything's Trash, Freeform's latest series about the trials and tribulations of adulthood shown through the eyes of a 30 something Phoebe Robinson, will premiere on July 13, 2022. The series follows the messy life of the free-spirited podcast co-host Robinson, who juggles her professional and personal life and is content with where she is.

However, adulthood hits her hard when her brother decides to run for office, and she's entrusted with the duty of helping her sibling realize his dreams. Coming from the star of 2 Dope Queens, Everything's Trash is a hilarious take on adulthood and life in general, showing how societal expectations create pressures of conformity.

The cast of Everything's Trash

Alongside Phoebe Robinson, who stars as the protagonist of the series, Everything's Trash boasts a number of talented faces.

Robinson is joined by Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm in the Freeform series, where she also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Jonathan Groff.

Phoebe Robinson as Phoebe

Phoebe Robinson is an American comedian, actress and a New York Times best-selling writer based in Brooklyn. She was born on September 28, 1984 in Bedford Heights, Ohio, USA and has made out a career for herself as a writer and an actress. She is known for What Men Want (2019), I Love Dick (2016) and Portlandia (2011).

Robinson also released a solo podcast called Sooo Many White Guys, that premiered on July 12, 2016. Her podcast was a response to the predominance of white males in the arena of comedy. It features women, people of color and LGBTQ people who are striving to make their mark in the comic sphere.

Robinson is also a writer. Her first book, titled You Can't Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain), was released on October 4, 2016. Her second, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay was released on October 16, 2018. Her third book, Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes, was published by her production company 'Tiny Reparations Books' on September 28, 2021.

Phoebe Robinson announced in August 2019 that she'll star in and executive produce an interview show on Comedy Central. It would be the first project from her production company, 'Tiny Reparations'.

Robinson plays the role of Phoebe in Everything's Trash where she is a 30 something podcast co-host living a perfectly content life while her peers and friends are engaged in a rat-race to climb the professional ladder and settle down with a family.

Moses Storm as Michael

Moses Storm is an American comedian and actor who has appeared on a number of television projects, including The 4 to 9ers, Another Period, Youth and Consequences, About a Boy, This is Us, and Arrested Development. He received critical acclaim for his role in the 2014 horror flick Unfriended.

His current projects include The Modern Millennial, an immersive theater performance piece, and Trash White, which is his own comedy special on HBO Max produced by Conan O'Brien. Storm also currently hosts a live programme called Trifecta alongside Ify Nwadiwe and Christian Spicer at the UCB Theatre Sunset venue.

In Everything's Trash, Storms plays Michael, Phoebe’s best friend and roommate since freshman year of college. Michael is a video game live streamer who's devoted to promoting his TikTok whenever he can. With his child-like personality, Michael is a playful devil on Phoebe’s shoulder.

Catch Phoebe Robinson's latest project Everything's Trash on Freeform on July 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far