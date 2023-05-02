Amy Chesler and Jesse Winnick's mother, who worked as a math teacher at Canoga Park High School, Hadas Winnick, was found in the kitchen of their Declaration Avenue home with a butcher knife in her neck in September 2007. She also suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Hadas' son Jesse confessed to the killing to his younger sister Amy, who refused to believe his words until she saw the body herself. When authorities arrived at the scene, Jesse had already left in their mother's car and was arrested within a few hours after the killing. He confessed that he snapped when Hadas asked him to clean up after himself after he made a sandwich.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID Amy Chesler’s story about living with her abusive brother is absolutely chilling. She is so strong for sharing her story in #EvilLivesHere , airing tonight at 9/8 on ID. Amy Chesler’s story about living with her abusive brother is absolutely chilling. She is so strong for sharing her story in #EvilLivesHere, airing tonight at 9/8 on ID. https://t.co/1SWcK6TR52

An upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives Here will chronicle the case against Jesse Winnick, who stabbed his mother to death and then pleaded no contest in the killing. The episode titled What if He Gets Out? will air on the channel this Tuesday, May 2, at 7:00 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"When Amy Chesler calls 911 to report what her brother, Jesse Winnick, has confessed to, she doesn't know whether to believe him; Jesse's always been a liar, and Amy doesn't understand what he is capable of until she walks in and sees it for herself."

Jesse Winnick stabbed his mom with a knife he used to make a sandwich

Hadas Winnick was a 55-year-old single mother of two adult children, namely Amy Chesler and Jesse Winnick, who resided in Calabasas and taught math at Canoga Park High School.

In 2007 Hadas' daughter Amy found her mom stabbed to death in a pool of her own blood. As per Mirror, she found her mother's body in the kitchen of their Declaration Avenue home with a knife sticking out of her neck after receiving an odd call from her elder brother.

Both Amy and Jesse were living with their mother at the time. The former, who was 22 years old, was a recent college graduate and was working as a teacher close to home. As per Amy's account, she received multiple calls on the evening of September 25 from both her mother and brother. However, after a point, her mother stopped picking up her calls.

The Stranger You Know Podcast @tsykpod



The episode features my interview with Hadas’ daughter, Amy Chesler, who was recently on ID’s Evil Lives Here. Hadas’ murder is a story of abuse at many levels but also a story of Amy’s survivorship. It’s a must listen. Episode 12 - Hadas Winnick is now streamingThe episode features my interview with Hadas’ daughter, Amy Chesler, who was recently on ID’s Evil Lives Here. Hadas’ murder is a story of abuse at many levels but also a story of Amy’s survivorship. It’s a must listen. Episode 12 - Hadas Winnick is now streaming👀The episode features my interview with Hadas’ daughter, Amy Chesler, who was recently on ID’s Evil Lives Here. Hadas’ murder is a story of abuse at many levels but also a story of Amy’s survivorship. It’s a must listen. https://t.co/sVSvnnJRdv

Amy then called her older brother Jesse instead, who simply said, "Don't come home. I killed mum," which she thought was a sick joke but claimed that "there was something in the pit of my stomach telling me otherwise." She then called the police, while on her way back home, and eventually found Hadas dead with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

By the time authorities arrived at their house, Jesse had fled in Hadas' car after he stabbed her with the same knife he used to make a sandwich, as per 7 News. He then ditched their mother's car and got into another car. He was arrested later that night after which he admitted to stabbing the victim to death when she asked him to clean up after he made himself a sandwich.

According to reports, Jesse Winnick finally pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge in Los Angeles County Superior Court in September 2011, after a protracted legal procedure. Jesse was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison at the sentencing.

