Exhumed: Killer Revealed - Why was LaQuinta Smith's estranged Husband Alby Smith a murder suspect?

The fifth episode of Oxygen's gripping docu-series, Exhumed: Killer Revealed, season 2, will focus on the death of a 36-year-old woman named LaQuinta Smith.

In May 1999, LaQuinta was found unconscious in her home by a police officer who managed to get in after noticing smoke coming out of the house. Although she was taken to the hospital, she was soon declared dead.

Smith's autopsy report revealed that she did not die of smoke inhalation and died before the smoke broke out. Subsequent investigations led to suspicions falling upon Smith's estranged husband, Alby.

Why was Alby a suspect in LaQuinta Smith's murder?

At the time of her death, LaQuinta was separated from her husband, Alby. According to her colleagues, she planned on getting a divorce before her death. However, Alby claimed the couple was working on their relationship despite being separated. He claimed he did not have anything to do with her murder.

Alby initially fell under suspicion as he had a girlfriend and was also the beneficiary of an insurance claim on the house fire. However, Alby's son, Todd, provided him with an alibi, saying his father was with him the night Smith was killed.

When investigations revealed that LaQuinta always wore the two rings that were not found during her autopsy, LaQuinta's friend claimed the rings were with Alby days after LaQuinta's death. She further contended that Alby had recently visited his wife, made her a glass of iced tea, and spiked it before having sex with her.

Alby denied the accusations and maintained his innocence. However, he failed a polygraph test and changed his story about the rings. He claimed that he'd put the rings in her casket. After the investigators received a warrant to exhume LaQuinta's body, a second autopsy was performed by forensic examiners. Subsequent investigations revealed that there were sedatives in the victim's system.

Authorities theorized that Alby spiked her tea, put her in the bedroom, and set fire to the house. In a significant development in the case, Alby was arrested in March 2000 after his son, Todd, admitted he wasn't sure his father didn't leave the house the night LaQuinta was killed.

The fifth episode of Exhumed: Killer Revealed, titled Burning Obsession, focuses on the subsequent trial and the numerous findings by the authorities as they investigated Alby.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed docuseries

Exhumed: Killer Revealed is a true-crime docu-series that unveils the mystery behind numerous shocking murders. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Exhumed” examines a gripping murder case in which unearthing a victim’s body is the vehicle in solving a twisted crime, featuring a 360-degree look at the exhumation from the emotional lens of a distraught family and the strategic perspective of the investigators assigned to the puzzling case. With stylized recreations, haunting archival footage, and powerful interviews with those closest to the cases, each episode will feature a suspenseful exhumation that has led to shocking new breakthroughs, unexpected plot twists, and - ultimately - justice being served.''

You can watch Exhumed: Killer Revealed - Burning Obsession on Oxygen on May 29, 2022.

