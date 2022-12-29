"Expect it to be juicy, get your wine and snacks ready": Raven's interpreter Paris on the upcoming season of The Circle

The Circle season 5 dropped its first four episodes on December 28, and fans are already living for it. It's not just fans though, there’s someone in the apartment who gets real-time tea as a non-participating individual.

Paris McTizic recently teased drama and excitement from the current season while on the Spotify podcast, The Ringer on the episode titled, It Was All a Stream.

During the exchange, Paris opened up about how there is flirting behind the scenes, especially with the show being a Singles only season.

He added:

"Well, when you watch it, when you watch this season, I need you to expect it to be juicy. I hope you have your wine and snacks ready."

Paris opens up about what happens behind the scenes on The Circle

Paris joined the cast of The Circle season 5 as a non-working participant. This essentially means that he sees, hears, and observes all but isn’t in the running for the prize.

He joined the cast along with Raven Sutton as her ASL interpreter to help bridge the communication gap between her and the other contestants. However, seeing as he is also her best friend, Raven has a constant support system as well.

The two recently appeared on an episode of the Spotify podcast, The Ringer: It Was All a Stream, where co-hosts Jomi and Zack discuss the already-aired episodes of the Netflix show.

The episode’s description reads:

"Jomi Adeniran and Zack Peter begin our journey into episodes 1-4 of 'The Circle' Season 5 by picking through the contestants' strategies, making predictions about who will break whose heart, discussing this season's twists, and so much more."

It continues:

"Then Jomi sits down with Raven and Paris to speak about their time in 'The Circle' and what we can expect from the upcoming season."

Paris was asked about being on the show as someone who isn’t playing the circle and just watching everything unfold. He stated that it was a lot of fun, but as an interpreter, he’s often in spaces where he’s behind the scenes, “facilitating communication."

He added:

"I’m used to not, you know, interjecting or things like that, but at the same time, Raven and I are super close."

He further spoke of his journey and said that since The Circle contestant and he are extremely close. He added that most of her reactions were also how he felt about things so, it was quite easy for him to convey and interpret things for her.

The hosts asked the interpreter about the season, whether the contestants were flirty and how it affected the game. The hosts emphasized how different every season is and considering that the current season is about singles, they asked Paris what can be expected from season 5.

Paris said:

"Well, when you watch it, when you watch this season, I need you to expect it to be juicy."

The ASL interpreted said that the current season was “fire” and that he hopes that the audience is ready for what it’s about to bring.

The Circle season 5 will air four more episodes on January 4, followed by the next four on January 11, and finally the finale episode on January 18, 2022. Viewers can watch the first four episodes on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes