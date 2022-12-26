What is Paris McTizic’s main purpose in The Circle season 5? Meet the ASL-English interpreter

The Circle season 5 is set to premiere on December 28, 2022, and is about to tweak the format of the popular show just a little bit. In the upcoming season, the contestants are all romantically available, or so they say. While some of them are true about their relationship status, others are lying about being “singletons.”

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Raven Sutton, a deaf dancer, and disability advocate. Raven communicates through ASL (American Sign Language) and will be accompanied by her best friend and translator, Paris McTizic, who will help bridge the communication gap between Raven and the other contestants by translating.

The Circle season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 28, 2022, at 3:01 am ET.

Meet Paris McTizic, Raven Sutton’s translator ahead of their appearance on The Circle

Paris McTizic is set to appear on The Circle season 5 as one of the contestants, Raven’s best friend and translator. He is the owner and founder of The McTizic Interpreting Experience LLC, and has been a professional translator since 2015. He obtained his national certification for the same in 2018 from the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, Inc.

Paris is part of multiple organizations working towards making the world more inclusive for the deaf community, including the National Association of the Deaf, National Alliance of Black Interpreters in D.C., where he serves as a Secretary, and the Potomac Chapter of the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, where he has been serving as the Director of membership since January 2018.

The upcoming The Circle cast member has multiple degrees that have helped enhance his knowledge of the language. In 2014, he graduated from Miami Dade College with an Associate’s degree in Sign Language Interpretation, followed by a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Sign Language Interpretation and Translation from Gallaudet University.

His website states:

"I am professionally trained and culturally sensitive to the communication needs with regards to members of the Deaf community."

Paris takes pride in partnering up with entities to make their spaces accessible. His company provides professional interpreting, 1-on-1 private sessions, and educational services for those who want to learn how to be more inclusive.

The Circle cast member is also the co-host of Terp. Tap. In, along with Tiffany Hill, who is one of the founders of the company as well. The podcast covers socially important topics and includes educational material about translating and ASL in general.

Who is Raven Sutton?

Paris will be accompanying the upcoming contestant Raven Sutton on The Circle season 5. Sutton is an ASL performer and social worker. She is a graduate of Gallaudet University where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work.

Earlier this year, Raven was a part of a Zoom interview along with Matthew Maxey and Amber Galloway-Gallego, and the three spoke of the importance of black sign language interpreters in hip-hop. She emphasized that deaf people can feel the vibrations of the music and can enjoy music just like everyone else.

Tune in on December 28, 3:01 AM ET when The Circle returns to Netflix for another season.

Poll : 0 votes