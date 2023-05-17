Explained: Why Friends star Matt LeBlance reportedly disapproved of Joey-Rachel storyline

The sitcom Friends took viewers on a wild ride with its unique blend of comedy and touching storylines for a 10-season run from 1994 to 2004. The show followed the lives of six friends living in New York City: Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. With its witty humor, relatable characters, and heartfelt moments, Friends became a cultural phenomenon and remains popular even today, years after its finale.

However, one particular storyline that divided fans, and even the cast, involved the romantic relationship between Joey Tribbiani and Rachel Green.

According to reports, Matt LeBlanc, the actor who portrayed Joey, disapproved of this storyline. So, why did LeBlanc object to the Joey-Rachel romance?

Friends: Interwoven storylines and compelling relationships

In an interview with Dr. Simone Cox with Express.co.uk, one of the minds behind Friends, Simone revealed that:

"LeBlanc was uncomfortable with the idea of Joey developing feelings for Rachel. LeBlanc believed that Joey's loyalty to his friends, especially his close bond with Ross, would prevent him from pursuing a romantic relationship with Rachel by saying, 'Joey wouldn’t do that.'"

Throughout the series, Joey was depicted as a womanizer, but he was also known for his unwavering loyalty to his friends. LeBlanc argued that Joey would never jeopardize his friendship with Ross by pursuing a romantic entanglement with Rachel. LeBlanc's objection to the Joey-Rachel storyline stemmed from the deep investment that the actors had in their characters.

They had spent years developing and understanding the traits, motivations, and relationships of their respective roles. LeBlanc's concerns highlighted the significance of Joey's loyalty as a defining characteristic of his character. The sudden romantic involvement with Rachel seemed out of character and potentially disruptive to the established dynamics within the group.

Interestingly, LeBlanc wasn't the only cast member reportedly dissatisfied with the storyline. Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel, also had reservations. Aniston believed that any attraction between Joey and Rachel should be more comedic than emotional. She insisted that the central focus should always remain on the enduring dynamic between Rachel and Ross, ensuring that the storyline didn't veer too far from the central romantic arc of the series.

Despite the objections from both LeBlanc and Aniston, the show's creators decided to proceed with the Joey-Rachel storyline. Perhaps their intention was to inject some fresh and risky elements into the narrative after 10 seasons on the air. While the storyline proved to be controversial and divisive among fans, it did mark a significant turning point for Joey's character.

It showcased his capacity for love and his willingness to take on the responsibility of a romantic relationship, even if it involved a pregnant woman carrying someone else's child.

The Joey-Rachel storyline also provided some iconic comedic moments, including Ross's discomfort and his memorable "I'm fine" scene during a dinner party with Joey and Rachel. Despite its controversies, the storyline contributed to character growth and added depth to the overall narrative of Friends.

Friends' enduring legacy

Matt LeBlanc reportedly disapproved of the Joey-Rachel storyline in Friends due to his belief that Joey's loyalty to his friends, particularly Ross, would prevent him from pursuing a romantic relationship with Rachel.

His objections, along with Jennifer Aniston's concerns, highlighted the deep investment that the actors had in their characters and the importance of preserving the central romantic arc of the series. Nevertheless, the Joey-Rachel storyline proceeded, adding complexity and memorable moments to the show's legacy.

