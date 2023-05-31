Explained: Why is Robert Englund retiring from playing Freddy Krueger?

While not many would instantly recognize the name Robert Englund, Freddy Krueger is one of the most symbolic names in the history of cinema and pop culture. The dream-haunting killer, who has terrified generations of youngsters and adults, has dived into all forms of media from film to television to video games, Krueger is an icon unlike any other, and Robert Englund is the man behind the burnt face.

Starting out in Wes Craven's critically acclaimed slasher film, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Englund's character surpassed the films and became much bigger. But the veteran horror actor, who has portrayed Freddie Krueger in eight of the films has declared that he does not plan to return to the franchise again.

His last appearance came in 2003’s hit Freddy vs. Jason. He was recast in 2010's franchise reboot, but the newer film hardly had the impact of the original.

Speaking to Variety about Freddy Krueger's legacy and future, Englund revealed that he was willing to return for a cameo but he was too old to play the primary antagonist again. He said:

"I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now...I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore. I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo."

Soon, a documentary will cover his legacy, titled Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. But the veteran actor feels that, at 75, he does not have the physicality to take up the role again.

"It's not something I set out to do, but it was a happy accident"- Robert Englund reflects on Freddy Krueger and the future

With the documentary about the famous Freddy Krueger on the way, there was always bound to be a spike in interest in knowing how things panned out for the original film. For Robert Englund, who claims it was a happy accident and not something he set out to do in Hollywood, things seem to have turned out quite well.

Speaking to Gamespot about how he became a horror actor, despite not tying his luck in the genre initially, the veteran actor responded:

"It's not something I set out to do, but it was a happy accident. It actually started with the successes of my television series V, which was an international science fiction hit."

He auditioned for the Wes Craven film and was picked out among many other actors.

He added:

"Then my horror franchise Nightmare on Elm Street, starting with the first one, which was huge overseas as well. It made me international overnight, and I've been able to work in Europe as well as Hollywood."

While speaking to Variety, the actor also shared his perception of Freddy Krueger and how the horror antagonist was the main star. He also spoke about his idea of the future for Freddie, saying:

"You’d have to deal with technology and culture...For instance, if one of the girls was an influencer, it would be interesting for Freddy to somehow haunt her subconscious and manifest himself, perhaps exploit everybody that followed her."

Freddy Krueger and Englund's legacies will be explored in detail in Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, which will premiere on June 6, 2023.

