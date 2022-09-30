Explained: Why is Thora Birch not returning to Hocus Pocus 2 and what was her role in the 1993 film?

Actress Thora Birch, who played the role of Dani Dennison in the 1993 Hocus Pocus, won't be appearing in Disney+'s sequel of the film. As per ET, Birch revealed that there were plans to bring her character back, but she couldn't be a part of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Several other members of the original cast, including the leads Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, reprise their roles in Hocus Pocus 2, which was released on Friday, September 30, on Disney+. Read on to learn more about what Thora Birch said about her role and the film.

Thora Birch opens up on not returning to Hocus Pocus 2

At the Variety Power of Women event, Thora Birch told ET that there were plans to bring her character back to the sequel, along with others. Birch revealed that she was ''dismayed'' not to be a part of the film. She said (obtained via ET),

''There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by. By the time they got around to filming, I was already on something else.''

She further said,

''I was working on something else when they were filming. Otherwise I was definitely going to be there on set with the girls.''

Regarding her thoughts on the new sequel, Thora Birch mentioned,

''Oh, absolutely. I’m excited for the fans who have been begging for Hocus Pocus 2 for years. So yeah, I’ll be watching along with everybody else.''

Thora Birch's character in Hocus Pocus, Dani Dennison, was an 8-year-old girl known for her love of Halloween. She was Max Dennison's younger sister and was the main target of Winnie Sanderson.

Dani was known for her bold and outspoken nature and had a tense equation with her brother, Max, whom she always made fun of. But deep down, she loved and cared about him. Thora Birch's portrayal of the character received massive acclaim from audiences and critics.

More details about Hocus Pocus 2 plot

Hocus Pocus 2 is set almost three decades after the events depicted in the 1993 movie. Three high school students desperately look to stop the evil Sanderson sisters, who seek revenge. The official synopsis of the show, according to Disney, reads:

''It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.''

The movie features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy essaying the roles of Winnie, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. They'd appeared in Kenny Ortega's 1993 film and received widespread critical acclaim for their performances in the lead roles. Starring alongside Midler, Jessica Parker, and Najimy in key supporting roles are:

Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie Traske

Whitney Peak as Becca

Hannah Waddingham as Mother Witch

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher from a screenplay written by Jen D'Angelo.

You can watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

