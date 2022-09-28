What time will Hocus Pocus 2 air on Disney +? Release date, trailer and more about the film on Salem's witches

Disney's Hocus Pocus 2, which will mark the return of the Salem sisters from the 1993 film of the same name, will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET.

The American supernatural comedy film is directed by Anne Fletcher and will see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Salem Witches, namely Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson.

Hocus Pocus 2: Everything you need to know

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to release on Disney Plus on Friday, September 30, 2022. IMDb's synopsis of the film reads:

Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on September 10, 2022, hinting at the adventure that three friends would embark on. The trailer begins in 1693, with the Mother Witch (Hannah Waddingham) bestowing the spellbook-with-one-eye to Winifred on her 16th birthday.

The scene then cut to 370 years later, when aspiring witch Becca and her friend Izzy summoned the Sanderson sisters by accident after lighting the Black Flame Candle. The candle associated with supernatural elements was said to resurrect the sisters, according to the legend told in the prequel film.

Following the candle-lighting ceremony, Winifred Sanderson appeared on the screen and stated, "Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we're back." "If we intend to live past sunrise, we have to steal their souls," she said as the sisters caught Becca and Izzy between them.

The reference to Winifred can be traced back to the prequel, when Winifred revealed that the spell that resurrected them only worked on Halloween. If they want to live after sunrise, they must suck the soul of at least one child. Otherwise, they will be turned to dust. Thus began a cat-and-mouse chase between the witches and the teenagers who resolved to stop them.

The trailer concluded with the reappearance of Billy Butcherson, Winifred's unfaithful lover who has been transformed into a zombie but a "good zombie," in his words.

More information about Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is the sequel to the 1993 film of the same name. It is directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D'Angelo. Filming for the same finished back in January 2022, according to Collider.

The film is set against the backdrop of the infamous but historic Salem witch trials, which took place in colonial Salem, Massachusetts, from 1692 to 1693. The Salem witch trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions of people accused of witchcraft that resulted in the execution of 19 people found guilty.

These witch trials are an example of mass hysteria about witchcraft, and they have become a tool in literature, politics, and pop culture to refer to specific attacks resulting from religious extremism and xenophobia.

The film features actors Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson alongside Parker, Midler and Najimy.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022.

