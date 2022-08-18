Explored: How much did HBO's House of the Dragon cost and where was the fantasy-drama show filmed?

There has been a lot of buzz around the release of House of the Dragon, the anticipated prequel and spinoff to HBO's most-watched show, Game of Thrones. While the show has a massive responsibility to shoulder, the channel has almost dished out too much in an effort to create a visually and thematically magnificent spinoff. According to reports, each episode of House of the Dragon cost around $20 million to produce.

The show will premiere on August 21, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max. And as the date of the show's premiere approaches, there has been a massive rise in the discussions related to the it. One of the popular topics of discussion has been the location of the filming, which consisted of Trujillo, Cáceres, Monsanto, Cornwall, and Caesar's Camp, among others.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff.

Where was House of the Dragon shot?

Previously, Game of Thrones turned some locations into tourist spots after including them in the frames of the popular show. The locations in Game of Thrones varied from Northern Ireland and Iceland to Malta and Croatia. Many of them still actively attract tourists from across the world.

House of the Dragon was shot in even more varied locations across the globe, stretching from Spain to Portugal to England. A part of the new series was shot in Cáceres in Spain, a location already used in Game of Thrones season 7. Those with an eye for detail may recognize this place. A medical town named Trujillo was also used in the filming, which is situated 45 kilometers away from Cáceres.

Part of the filming also took place in an offbeat historical village of Monsanto in Portugal. The location is known as the "City of Stones" and reportedly has a medieval setting with huge boulders and rundown castles.

A large part of the filming reportedly took place in Cornwall in southwest England. It utilized locations like Holywell Bay, Kynance Cove, and the tidal island of St Michael's Mount. According to Hampshire Live, the shooting also took place at Caesar's Camp, a hill fort straddling the borders of the counties of Surrey and Hampshire. Other locations around this included Cave Dale, Eldon Hill Quarry, and Market Place.

There are, of course, many more locations where the shooting for the new spinoff took place. More details will emerge as the series progresses.

How expensive was House of the Dragon?

Including such picturesque and offbeat locations cost the network quite a hefty amount of money. According to reports, each episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff cost $20 million to produce. This is much more than the original series, whose entire seasons cost around $100 million.

The first season of Game of Thrones had an expenditure of around $6 million per episode, a price tag massively below that of the new spinoff. By the final season, each episode cost around $15 million to produce. Of course, the spike in production costs around the world is a major reason for this, but the channel is also investing a lot in House of the Dragon. Hopefully, the new series will not make a blunder like its predecessor's final season.

