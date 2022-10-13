Explored: Meet the Halloween Ends cast and the characters they play 

Halloween Ends, the final chapter of David Green's Halloween trilogy, is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2022. Expanding on John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, which took off with the 1978 Halloween, Green's reboot has brought back our favorite slasher, Michael Myers, for a final run.

Set four years after the events of Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills, the upcoming movie will see Laurie Strode settling down with her granddaughter after the death of her daughter at the hands of the babysitter killer. However, when rumors of Myers resurface again, Laurie must gear up for a final showdown with the evil that has been following her for four decades now.

Halloween Ends: Meet the cast

Before the movie premieres this Friday, let's take a look at the cast list of Halloween Ends.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

Laurie Strode is the protagonist of the Halloween franchise. She is the babysitter who luckily escaped the clutches of Michael Myers and has been on the run from him for four decades now.

Strode's character has been played by Jamie Lee Curtis ever since Carpenter's first feature, Halloween, in 1978. Curtis is the daughter of two iconic Hollywood personalities, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Despite her exposure to the film industry since childhood, Jamie had little intention of entering the industry. However, that changed when she was cast in John Carpenter's Halloween. As the movie achieved cult classic status, Curtis' fame also skyrocketed.

The movie marked Curtis' entry into Hollywood, and now she has a number of notable features and accolades to her name. Curtis is known for starring in movies like Trading Places, House Arrest, A Fish Called Wanda, Freaky Friday, Knives Out, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her upcoming features include Halloween Ends, Haunted Mansions, and Borderlands.

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers

Michael Myers is the notorious masked killer from John Carpenter's Halloween, who terrorizes the town of Haddonfield. His victims are usually babysitters, and for a long time he has been seeking out Laurie, who managed to escape him four decades ago. To this end, he has been coming back every Halloween, trying to seek out Laurie. Despite being set on fire, arrested, and fatally injured, Myers keeps coming back for Laurie's blood.

In Halloween Ends, actor and stunt performer James Jude Courtney will be playing the role of Michael Myers. Courtney has been playing Myers for the last two Halloween installments. Apart from that, his other features include movies and TV shows like Babylon 5, Philadelphia Experiment II, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Although Courtney will primarily be playing the role of Myers, Nick Castle, who originally portrayed the killer in the 1978 film, will also be making a cameo appearance. Apart from his splendid performance as the Halloween masked killer, Castle is also known for directing The Last Starfighter, Dennis the Menace, and Major Payne. He has also acted in movies like Escape from New York and The Boy Who Could Fly.

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson

Allyson Nelson is Laurie’s granddaughter. The character first appeared in Halloween (2018) but it was not until Halloween Kills that Allyson had an encounter with Myers. In Halloween Ends, Allyson is living with Laurie and will in all probability aid her grandmother as she confronts Myers for the last time.

Andi Matichak is an American actress who is finding her foothold in the Hollywood industry. Apart from featuring in Green's Halloween sequels as Allyson, she has also appeared in television series such as 666 Park Avenue, Orange Is the New Black and Blue Bloods.

Other cast members and the characters they play

Alongside the two lead characters, Halloween Ends brings us a number of characters, both old and new. The characters and the actors who play them are as follows:

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Catch Halloween Ends coming soon to Peacock.

