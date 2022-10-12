How old is Jamie Lee Curtis? Actor set to lead the cast of slasher film Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis, best known as Laurie Strode from John Carpenter's 1978 slasher movie Halloween, is set to reprise her role for one last time in Halloween Ends.

David Gordon Green rebooted the 1978 horror film in 2018, resurrecting the notorious serial killer for a three-part run. The final film in the trilogy, Halloween Ends, is set to be released this October. It is expected that with this film, the notorious killer will be put to rest, at least for the time being.

Who is the lead actress of Halloween Ends? All about Jamie Lee Curtis’ age and career

Born on 22 November, 1958, Curtis is 63 years old. Jamie is the daughter of two famous Hollywood names, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. Despite being born into Hollywood royalty, Jamie had no intention of following in her parents' footsteps. That changed when, at the age of 20, she was cast in John Carpenter's Halloween, which became a cult classic horror film.

Curtis was cast as babysitter Laurie Strode, who narrowly avoided death at the hands of the film's villain, Michael Myers. After more than four decades, Jamie, will be steeping into the shoes of Laurie for the final time. Curtis played Laurie in the the movie's sequels, namely, Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and also in Green's reboot movies Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021).

Outside of her signature role as Laurie, Curtis has a number of hit features to her name such as Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, Freaky Friday. Her most recent projects being Knives Out and Everything Everywhere All at Once. She will soon be seen reprising her signature role in Halloween Ends.

The critically acclaimed actress has received numerous awards, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe, People's Choice Award, and a Primetime Emmy, for her stunning performances and ability to perform in any genre, from comedy to horror.

More about Halloween Ends

The third installment in David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, will take place four years after the events of the first two films. Laurie is now living with her grand-daughter after the death of her daughter, while attempting to heal from her past trauma of encounters with Michael Myers.

But it appears that evil is far from over. Laurie becomes aware of what awaits her when new information about a babysitter killer emerges. She realizes it is past time for her to confront evil once and for all in order to be free of Myers' grip on her.

Aaprt from Jamie Lee Curtis featuring in the lead role, the movie also stars James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey, and Kyle Richards in various roles.

Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on Peacock and in theaters this October 14, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes