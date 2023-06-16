Extraction 2 on Netflix ending explained: Could Tyler save Sandro?

Extraction 2 is an action-packed journey involving Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake embarking on yet another dangerous mission of saving a young boy from a dangerous gangster. This time around, the gangster's name is Zurab and the boy Sandro, is the son of his ex-sister-in-law.

At the end of the film, Tyler doesn't just manage to rescue Sandro, but he also ruthlessly kills Zurab. The official synopsis of Extraction 2 reads:

"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."

Extraction 2 on Netflix ending explained: How did Nik and Tyler get injured?

At the end of Extraction 2, Tyler Rake decided to leave his partner Nik Kahn behind, and go after Zurab and his men on his own. He did this because he was concerned about Nik's well-being and also because he had a personal score to settle with the gangster. But most importantly, he had what Tyler wanted, his ex-sister-in-law's son, Sandro. The villain was Sandro's uncle.

In classic Tyler Rake fashion, the trained commando showed up at Zurab's base and turned into a one-man army yet again. His weapon of choice this time around was a grenade launcher. He first inspected the area to locate Zurab's men and then systematically blew them up, taking all of them down with ease. Unfortunately, he got shot in the process. However, that didn't stop him.

Zurab sensed that Tyler was near and took off with a hostaged Sandro to a nearby church. The commando figured out the location and entered it, but was gravely injured and dripping blood. Upon entering, he saw that Zurab had made Sandro wear a suicide bomber vest. Tyler froze as he knew one wrong step would mean everybody's death.

Zurab instructed his nephew to take the gun from Tyler and shoot him in the head. He wanted the commando's blood because he had killed his brother/Sandro's father, who was a terrible goon too. But the child could not pull the trigger because he knew Tyler was not the bad guy, but it was his own uncle who deserved to die.

Suddenly, Nik showed up and pointed her gun at Zurab. He held his nephew at gunpoint and threatened her to put her down or else it was going to be a "doomsday." Sandro was clever and he hit his uncle in the face and escaped, but Zurab shot Nikki and injured her. Tyler and the gangster then went to war. Both had a really agonizing fight, but the hero naturally won in the end. He killed Zurab and then went to check on Nikki as she was heavily injured.

Georgian officials then showed up and arrested all of them. The film then jumped to a scene from the Schwarzau prison where Tyler and Nik were imprisoned. Thankfully, both of them had been recovering well. Tyler's ex-wife Mia came to meet him and informed him that Sandro was doing well. She also said that before their daughter died, she said that she wanted to be like her father Tyler. This made him very emotional.

After Mia left, Tyler was escorted to an isolated area in a car where he met Alcott. The latter told him that he could help him get out of prison only if Tyler agreed to another job. Suddenly, Nik showed up. She had almost completely recovered and that meant that they could go on a new mission again. This ending certainly hinted at a third installment of Extraction.

Extraction 2 cast and details

Below are some of the actors who appeared in Extraction 2:

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Kahn

Adam Bessa as Yaz Kahn

Olga Kurylenko as Mia

Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan

Tornike Gogrichiani as Zurab

Andro Jafaridze as Sandro

Idris Elba as Alcott

Extraction 2 was directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. It was released worldwide on June 16, 2023, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes