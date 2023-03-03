Who is Laurel Aldridge? Body of Mackenzie Crook's missing sister in law found in Sussex

The body of English actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law, Laurel Aldridge, has been found by police.

According to The Guardian, the 62-year-old lady's body was found in Walberton's Tortington Lane area after she went missing on February 14.

Sussex police stated formal identification took place after she went missing from her home near Arundel. Confirming the news of finding Laurel Aldridge's missing body, a spokesperson said:

“Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel. At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

Mackenzie Crook, who is best known for appearing in Game of Thrones, The Office UK, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Worzel Gummidge, has previously made public appearances urging people to find his wife's sister.

Mackenzie Crook revealed Laurel Aldridge was undergoing chemotherapy

While appearing on Good Morning Britain on February 28, Mackenzie Crook praised his family for “nothing but determination and stoicism” while searching for Laurel Aldridge.

Aldridge had been missing for three days when Crook made his first appearance, and he stated that the 62-year-old's disappearance was "very out of character." While speaking to ITV, the actor said:

"She left her house early Tuesday morning and she’s not been seen since. That’s in the Walberton area where a lot of people are looking in the local woodlands along the roads and stuff like that. I’d really like to appeal to people to go out into their back gardens and have a look in places where she might have taken rest."

Days after there was no contact, the actor said the family was very worried and revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy after getting diagnosed with cancer last year.

Sussex Police @sussex_police Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.



Laurel Aldridge's son Matthew paid tribute to her before her identity was officially confirmed, saying that her body was discovered in a "beautiful" woodland (via Mirror UK).

Calling her "fiercely intelligent," "wonderful," and "creative," Matthew said:

“We as a family are broken by what has happened, but we have each other, we have our friends, and we have the support of the local community, who have so kindly rallied around us during this difficult time. We will never forget what you have done for us. For the time being, we are asking for privacy so that we can be together as a family and process our loss.”

As of writing, Mackenzie Crook has not commented on police finding Aldridge's body.

