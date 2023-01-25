Extraordinary on Hulu: Who is Máiréad Tyers? Meet the actress who plays Jen

Irish actress Máiréad Tyers portrays the lead role of Jen in the new British series, Extraordinary. Jen lives in a world where everyone except her possesses mysterious superpowers, which alienates her from the rest and complicates her life.

Máiréad Tyers is an Irish actress who looks quite impressive in the role of the protagonist. She stars alongside actors like Sofia Oxenham, Siobhán McSweeney, and many others. Extraordinary airs on Hulu on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Máiréad Tyers' early life, other film and TV projects, role in Extraordinary explored

Máiréad Tyers was born on January 5, 1998, in Ballinhassig, Cork, in Ireland, as per WikiCelebs. She reportedly spent most of her childhood in Cork before moving to London.

She attended a private high school in Cork and later enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Her interest in acting at a young age led her to perform in various school, and college plays.

One of her earliest roles was in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, wherein she played a small role. Máiréad Tyers later went on to play another brief role in the series titled Tell Me Everything. As an actress, she's known for her unique sense of humor and comic charisma, which is fully on display in the Extraordinary trailer.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Máiréad Tyers spoke at length about the show's tone and theme. She also shed light on her interpretation of her character and her plight. She mentioned,

''It’s (the show) a comedy with a lot of raucous, filthy humour… very filthy humour.''

She further stated,

''It’s very othering for her (Jen). And she believes wholeheartedly that by somehow finding what her superpower is, she’ll be able to solve everything else that’s wrong in her life.''

A quick look at Extraordinary trailer, plot, cast, and more details

Extraordinary centers on a young woman named Jen, who is caught up in a world where everyone has some superpowers except her. This complicates her life and relationships, leading to many comic and awkward moments. Here's the official description of the series, as per Hulu Press:

''Ten years ago, everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower. But Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman, is still waiting to get hers. She’d take anything at this point.''

The synopsis further states,

''Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation, and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.''

Starring alongside Máiréad Tyers in the lead role are actors like:

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie

Luke Rollason as Jizzlord

Siobhán McSweeney as Mary

Bilal Hasna as Kash

Robbie Gee as Ian

The trailer for Extraordinary offers a peek into the numerous hilarious moments involving protagonist Jen. It has a trippy, comic tone that fans of MCU movies and shows would love.

Fans can expect an entertaining and comic superhero show with themes like superpowers, the purpose of existence, and many more.

Don't forget to watch all eight episodes of Extraordinary on Hulu on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

