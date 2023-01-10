"Face of a man punching above his weight": Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre date picture sparks hilarious reactions

American model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric Andre sparked hilarious responses online after they were spotted on an alleged date.

According to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old personality was seen with the 39-year-old comedian on January 7, enjoying an intimate date night in New York.

Screenshot of a Twitter user commenting on Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre's dating news.

The duo seemed to be enjoying their night out together as they roamed around the Big Apple arm-in-arm. They shared dinner at a Japanese restaurant before moving to a bar.

For the night out, Emily Ratajkowski donned a black sheer dress along with a trench coat and completed the look with matching Salomon running shoes. While Eric Andre kept it casual with a green floral shirt paired with pink khaki trousers, a long black coat, and sneakers.

Twitter reactions on Emily Ratajkowski's date with Eric Andre

GERA @twitgera Here for Eric Andre + Emily Ratajkowski, a love that was written in the stars Here for Eric Andre + Emily Ratajkowski, a love that was written in the stars https://t.co/G8dvxVzf5n

After Emily Ratajkowski's date picture with Eric Andre went viral over the internet, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users pointed out that the Gone Girl star was dating Andre because she has a thing for funny guys after dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Others made fun of the Eric Andre Show star after one of his pictures showed him smiling with eyes open, stating that he himself could not believe that he was on a date with the model. Some users also questioned if they just had to be funny to date Ratajkowski.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Eric Andre's new dating scene.

Emily Ratajkowski claims she attracts "the worst men"

Emily Ratajkowski's date with Andre comes after she revealed on her podcast what she hates about dating men.

In a recent episode of her High Low podcast, she stated:

"They're (men) like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you."

She stated that most men who want a "strong woman" as their partner don't know how to handle it or "what it means for their own identity.'' She dubbed this "so f**ked up and unfair."

"I said to my girlfriend, 'I feel like I attract the worst men.' Sometimes I'm like, 'f**k.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."

Before Andre, Emily had also been spotted with celebrities like Davidson, Brad Pitt, Jack Greer, and DJ Orazio Rispo. Andre was involved in a romantic relationship with Rosario Dawson from 2016 to 2017.

Poll : 0 votes