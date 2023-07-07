Fact Check: Did Angie Stone pass away? Wheelchair video sparks death hoax 

R&B singer Angie Stone has left fans worried after rumours of her passing spread like wildfire across social media platforms. The musician was diagnosed with diabetes in 1999. Since then, followers have ardently followed her health journey online. A recent TikTok video of her in a wheelchair only added fuel to the fire. However, it is safe to say that the artist is alive and well.

Angie Stone debuted as a singer in 1979. The Grammy-nominated singer garnered a massive following after being casted in R&B Divas. Her hit track Brotha helped her amass a massive following. She has since reigned top US Billboard R&B and Dance charts. In May 2023, she released her 10th solo album Love Language which also features her son Swayvo Train.

Recently, a TikTok video showed Angie Stone in a wheelchair. Another person was seen serenading her with a performance in a supermarket as she watched on. Fans were quick to flood the comment section of the video with concerning messages.

On June 4, a YouTube channel titled Celebs News uploaded a video titled R.I.P. We Are Very Sad To Report About TRAGIC DEATH Of ‘R&B’ Singer Angie Stone. The video showcased her career as a singer but did not address her supposed death.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 156K views. Netizens were quick to believe the title of the video and flooded social networking sites with worrisome messages about her supposed death. A few tweets read:

However, the rumours are far from the truth. Angie Stone is very much alive.

It’s Still Nunya Bidness ♑️😷☯️ @NunyaBi26999264 Somebody has a YT video up talmbout Angie Stone passed. Made my blood pressure shoot up. I can’t find any evidence that she passed. Y’all need to stop with these death rumors. That’s some horrible energy to pit out into the Universe. Somebody has a YT video up talmbout Angie Stone passed. Made my blood pressure shoot up. I can’t find any evidence that she passed. Y’all need to stop with these death rumors. That’s some horrible energy to pit out into the Universe.

Sello Shezi @SheziSello @NunyaBi26999264 I just saw that and I'm so disturbed. We love Angie. May she be saved from vicious and evil folks like that video maker. @NunyaBi26999264 I just saw that and I'm so disturbed. We love Angie. May she be saved from vicious and evil folks like that video maker.

Angie Stone is alive and well

Rumours of Stone dying are false. The singer is alive. Considering her popularity, her team or family members would have released a statement to announce whether she had died. At the time of writing this article, no such statements were released online. No other credible publication has shared the news of her supposed passing so one cannot assume that she has died.

Today, Stone also took to her official Instagram account to share a selfie and promote her latest album. The singer looked very much alive and healthy.

It seems like the YouTube channel was sharing disinformation.

Internet users often circulate fake news solely to gain online popularity or clout. Stone is not the only celebrity who has fallen prey to a social media death hoax. Several high profile celebrities including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber amongst others have also been victims of the same.

It is important to verify information from reliable sources before sharing false information.

Stone has opened up about her diabetes diagnosis with followers. During an interview with BET she revealed that she thought she was “too busy” to develop the disease. She also shared in an interview with ESSENCE that she went “through a period of denial” before accepting that she will have to change her lifestyle.

According to BlackDoctor, her diet now includes spaghetti, cabbage, collard greens, ox tails, steak and yams among others. The website also revealed that she strictly avoids juices and sodas which she has not been a fan of since the beginning.

