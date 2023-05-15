Fact Check: Is George Soros dead? Viral tweet article claim explored 

Rumours of financier George Soros’ death have flooded the internet yet again. The Hungarian American investor, businessman and chief financier is best known for his work in the orange coupe plots of several countries, especially that of West Asia. Due to his immense popularity and impressive net worth, he is unsurprisingly a topic of interest online. Speculation about him passing away made its way to Twitter recently. However, it is important to note that the 92-year-old has not died in reality.

Recently, a Twitter post by platform user @CilComLFC went viral on the social networking site. The netizen attached a black and white image of George Soros and wrote:

“BREAKING: George Soros has died of a violent heart attack, according to Politics For All Ireland.”

Cillian @CilComLFC BREAKING: George Soros has died of a violent heart attack, according to Politics For All Ireland. BREAKING: George Soros has died of a violent heart attack, according to Politics For All Ireland. https://t.co/sogsNU53Lj

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had acquired over 400K views.

It is believed that the fake news originated from Twitter user @PolitcsFAIRL who claimed that Soros’ family confirmed that he passed away. In another tweet the platform user claimed that “the world can sleep easier tonight,” following Soros’ passing.

However, the rumours are far from the truth. The father of five is alive and well.

Rumours of George Soros’ passing debunked

Twitter user @NE0Ndemon was the first to debunk the death hoax. He claimed that the Twitter user @PoliticsFAIRL was behind spreading the fake news. He also informed followers that the account has only three followers, seemingly saying that it would not be wise to believe what the netizen claims as they are not an established news source. The former platform user also claimed that another netizen “tweeted the info out without a sauce like a doofus. I think he made it go viral with 500k views.”

ThePlotSickens @NE0Ndemon



I think that this paper:

1.

@PoliticsFAIRL

An account with 3 followers.

2. Then this guy It appears George Soros isn't dead.. yet?I think that this paper:1. haber.sol.org.tr/haber/george-s… published news fromAn account with 3 followers.2. Then this guy @yusufalabarda tweeted the info out without a sauce like a doofus. I think he made it go viral with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It appears George Soros isn't dead.. yet?I think that this paper:1. haber.sol.org.tr/haber/george-s… published news from @PoliticsFAIRL An account with 3 followers.2. Then this guy @yusufalabarda tweeted the info out without a sauce like a doofus. I think he made it go viral with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

With no established news outlets confirming that George Soros passed away, it is safe to say that he is alive and well. Due to his social stature, one can assume that if something had happened to him, it would have made world news. It seems like the Twitter user who was behind spreading the fake news did so purely to gain momentary popularity and online views.

It is important to clarify such breaking news by confirming the same with credible news publications. George Soros is not the online celebrity to fall victim to online death hoaxes. Several high-profile celebrities including Jaden Smith, Tom Hanks, DJ Khaled and several others have been rumoured to have passed away as well.

This is not the first time it has been rumoured that Soros passed away. A fake obituary of his spread like wildfire in 2022. In 2013, Reuters accidentally published a “premature” obituary of Soros as well. The 1000-word article included a fill-in-the-blank article which read:

“George Soros, who died XXX at age XXX, was a predatory and hugely successful financier and investor, who argued paradoxically for years against the same sort of free-wheeling capitalism that made him billions.”

Reuters released an apology after the false report went viral. Forbes also contacted Soros’ fund management adviser then, who denied the death rumours.

