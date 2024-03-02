Fact Check: Did Azealia Banks really call Noah Schnapp a "Zionist F**got"? 

Lyric Vault's recent post on X claiming that Azealia Banks called Noah Schnapp a "Zionist F**got" has stirred speculation among fans. However, it is important to note that Lyric Vault is known for its satirical content, and their posts are not to be taken as factual information. So the recent post about Banks commenting on Schnapp is also "dedicated to satire."

Last year, Schnapp faced criticism for his comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict, with some calling for his boycott. After maintaining silence for a long time, the 19-year-old Jewish actor spoke about it in a video posted on TikTok. He explained that all he wanted was peace for both sides.

However, people did not seem to believe that the actor meant what he said. And he was once again slammed for showing fake concern. The recent post of Lyric Vault on X added fuel to the fire, with Banks allegedly calling Schnapp a "Zionis F**got."

Lyric Vault's post on X about Azealia Banks's comment on Noah Schnapps

The post has garnered around 16.4 million views already.

The truth about Azealia Banks' comment

American rapper and songwriter Azealia Banks is known for her outspokenness. She has been in the news for speaking out openly on political topics and also for her clashes with other artists.

Many fans took Lyric Vault's post on X, alleging that Azealia called Schnapp a "Zionist F**got" at face value, despite the fact that Lyric Vault explicitly states in its bio that whatever it posts is "purely for laughs."

Schnapp had already come under fire for claiming he was not taking sides and that he wanted only "an end to the hostility on both sides." People didn't believe him and thought he had said it only to save himself from getting canceled. Hence, Azealia was applauded by most for her alleged comment.

Reply to Lyric Vault's post on X about Azealia Banks's comment on Noah Schnapp

Reply to Lyric Vault's post on X about Azealia Banks's comment on Noah Schnapp

Reply to Lyric Vault's post on X about Azealia Banks's comment on Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp and Azealia Banks: Celebrity status and validity of Lyric Vault Post

Noah Schnapp and Azealia Banks: Celebrity status and validity of Lyric Vault Post

Noah Schnapp landed his first role in the 2015 Steven Spielberg film Bridge of Spies. The movie won an Academy Award and gave Schnapp his major breakthrough as Will Byers in the science fiction horror Netflix series Stranger Things in July 2016. For the show's second season, which debuted on October 27, 2017, he was promoted as a series regular.

Azealia also started her career at the young age of 17, and her song 212 became one of the best songs of 2011 in the Billboard and Rolling Stone rankings. Musical Drama Love Beats Rhymes landed her the lead role. All of Banks's compositions have received positive reviews from critics.

Lyric Vault's posts are not actual facts, and there has been no established news outlet confirming the validity of the statement in the post. Hence, it is not true and was merely created keeping in mind the previous controversies of both the celebrities, Azealia and Schnapp.