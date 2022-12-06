Fact Check: Did Brad William Henke die from SADS Covid vaccine? Rumors debunked

Former NFL defensive lineman and actor Brad William Henke died on November 29, 2022, at the age of 56. After his death, opponents of vaccinations have stormed the internet claiming his death was caused by the SADS Covid Vaccine.

Henke, who was 6'3 was selected by the New York Giants in the 1989 NFL draft and although he did not make it to the Giants' roster, he was eventually picked up by the Denver Broncos. He played for them in all three postseason games and eventually in the Super Bowl XXIV.

Henke's promising career as an NFL player was deflected owing to a series of ankle injuries. However, the Nebraska native found a bigger name in acting, appearing in shows such as Orange is The New Black and The Office where he played a prison guard. He also appeared in movies like Split, Wounds, and The Ray.

What we know about Brad William Henke's death

When Brad William Henke's death was announced, anti-vaxxers began making assumptions about the cause by blaming it on the Covid vaccine. It seems to have become a tradition for anti-vaccination activists to attribute a celebrity's sudden death or illness to any vaccine, but more recently it is the newly mandated Covid vaccine.

There have been no connections made between Henke's death and the vaccine. Henke has previously been open about his myriad of health problems, including being diagnosed with a 90% blockage in an artery for which he had stents installed. It is reported that he had a tumor the size of a golf ball removed from his pancreas.

His family and his agent, Sheree Cohen, revealed at the time of his death that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his mother Tammy, sister Annette, wife Sonya, stepchildren Aaden and Leasa, and granddaughter, Amirah.

Family members and representatives did not discuss the cause of Brad William Henke's death. However, the claims made against the Covid-19 vaccine are moot as it is unknown whether he took the vaccine.

Further, serious symptoms of vaccines such as anaphylactic shock arrive within minutes of administration, and symptoms like myocarditis and VITT arrive within days. Mild symptoms such as fever, myalgia, headache, and pain at the injectionion site occur within hours, and it is considered normal to experience mild discomfort.

Anti-vaxxers claim that Covid-19 vaccines produced by spike proteins are harmful, and however true that might be, the said spike proteins will not persist for months. Our immune system recognizes them as foreign bodies and destroys them within days or sometimes weeks.

Brad William Henke's death can be attributed to a host of health issues he had faced during his lifetime. Henke's family remembers him for his big heart and immense acting capabilities, appearing in more than 40 films.

