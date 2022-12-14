Fact Check: Did Cher die? Death rumors about singer debunked

There are rumors circulating on social media that Cher died on December 10, 2022. However, the claims are false, and the If I Could Turn Back Time singer is alive and well.

The confusion was sparked after the news of the singer's mother, Georgia Holt's death. What further fueled the rumors was an obituary-styled YouTube video uploaded by Allan Radio with the caption, "5 Minutes Ago / Please Keep Cher in Your Prayers! She Diagnosed With This Serious Disease..."

The video, however, is an old one uploaded on July 21, 2022. Here is the bogus video:

Cher is alive, and she recently shared a series of tweets about the death of her beloved mother expressing her grief. Here is one such tweet:

Cher confirms the death of her mother on Twitter

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the singer and actress confirmed the death of her 96-year-old mother, Georgia Holt, via a tweet that stated, "Mom is gone," followed by a sad emoji.

As support and prayers poured in for her late mother, the I Got You Babe singer shared another tweet that said,

While the Goddess of Pop did not share the cause of her mother's death, she did talk about her last moments in a Tweet, stating that she (Georgia Holt) was in a lot of pain moments before her death and that she "coded" on the way to the hospital.

The 76-year-old recently opened up about her mother's health issues and her relationship with her mother with People magazine. In September this year, Georgia Holt was hospitalized for pneumonia. Here is a tweet shared by the singer last year when Holt was hospitalized:

In her interview with People, Cher spoke of the 2020 pandemic, describing how she would frequently get tested for COVID and tried to be "very careful" for her elderly mother. She explained,

"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time... We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."

The 76-year-old singer was very fond of her mother. Holt was even the subject of her daughter's lifetime documentary film about her titled, Dear Mom, Love Cher (2013).

Who was Georgia Holt?

Holt was an American singer, songwriter, actress, and model. She made her way into the entertainment industry at an early age when she sang for an Oklahoma City radio station at the age of six. By the age of 10, she sang with the bandleader Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Holt has won several talent and beauty competitions as well. During the 1950s, Holt worked in several television and film roles. She has also appeared on various talk shows over the years, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

Holt released her album Honky Tonk Woman in 2013 (recorded in 1982). The album also includes a duet with her daughter titled I'm Just Your Yesterday. In a tweet, the Goddess of Pop explained that she "stole" the voice of her late mother:

Holt is survived by her daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere, and grandchildren Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. Holt appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014 along with her grandson Chaz.

