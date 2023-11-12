Fact Check: Did Disney announce a film titled 'Down', a sequel of 'Up'? Viral article debunked

An article has been floating around on social media, claiming that Disney has recently announced their next animated movie, Down, which is going to be a sequel to Up. The article was published on November 5, 2023, by Mouse Trap New and went viral.

The article claimed that this movie will focus on the dog Dug, who was there in Up. The movie will reportedly show him getting sick, and ultimately dying. Mouse Trap News first talks about Up’s plot, and then claims how Dug “has a rare disease” in the new movie, as the article stated:

“When the pet doctor looks at Dug, he tells Carl and Russell the sad news that Dug has a rare disease and that there are no treatments for it. He warns them that Dug only has a few days left to live. After the diagnosis, Dug starts to experience serious pain. This forces Carl to make the tough decision to either put Dug down or let him live out his last few days in pain.”

Article about movie "Down," a sequel to the movie "Up" being released goes viral: Fake news debunked. (Image via Twitter)

The article further talks about how this is going to be the “saddest Disney movie ever,” as it claimed:

“They sit down with Dug to enjoy this view one last time together. After that, the doctor euthanizes Dug and puts him down. As you might imagine, this will be one of the saddest scenes in a Disney/Pixar movie ever.”

However, upon searching the internet, no such official announcement was found. Moreover, no other reliable or verified media houses had talked about the film. Moreover, the website that has published the article publishes fake and satirical pieces regularly.

Hence, the news in the article is fake and has no truth to it.

Fake news debunked as satirical website publishes an article about Disney releasing a movie named “Down”

News about Disney has always been an exciting topic for social media users. Hence, when the news of a movie called Down being released made its way to the internet, it instantly went viral and many people ended up believing in it.

However, the news was actually published by Mouse Trap News, a website which is known for its satirical and fake pieces.

In fact, the 'About' section of the website also states:

“Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn’t true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.”

Hence, the article talking about the announcement of a new movie, Down, is fake and untrue. However, it once again highlights the importance of verifying the information before sharing it further as it can lead to misleading people.