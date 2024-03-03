Fact Check: Did Disney World remove the drinking age? Everything to know

Disney World has recently made headlines amid rumors suggesting the resort would no longer enforce drinking age restrictions. However, these rumors have been debunked by Plan Disney, the official source for the resort's vacation planning advice, affirming that the legal age to consume alcohol is 21 everywhere in the United States, including the resort.

Last year in September, Mouse Trap, a satire site known for writing fake stories about resort park stuff, published the rumored article. The headline read, "Disney World Officially Removes Drinking Age." It also mentioned how drinking was a "huge business for the company" and in great demand with the visitors.

The same was also advertised on social media handles, along with a video on TikTok in August last year, which got 8.8 million views at the time.

The claim, however, was false since it was never confirmed by the company's officials. Also, after a short fact check, the Mouse Trap's about section revealed that nothing they wrote was true. In a nutshell, the rumor about Disney World removing the drinking age is fake news.

"Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

Disney World allegedly removing the drinking age was a rumor from a satire site

On September 9, 2023, Mouse Trap News published a report claiming that Disney World had removed the drinking age, sparking excitement among younger audiences who anticipated being able to enjoy drinks during their visit.

However, the news is fake, as the website is known to often publish fake news. It had caused quite an uproar, with similar news in August 2022 claiming the resort was "lobbying to lower the drinking age to 18." It read,

"Disney World is lobbying to lower the drinking age to 18. Disney World is battling the Florida government in court to get a resort exemption. The exemption would allow anyone 18 and older to drink on property. This is clearly an attempt to generate more money for the Disney company."

Later, the website cleared the air with its comment, "If you were thirsting for some fake Disney news, you got it!"

In 2022, the famous fact-checking website Snopes refuted the allegation, and in 2023, some reputable news sources in Florida confirmed that Mouse Trap news was fake. According to the Pensacola News Journal, the resort continued to be permitted to offer alcohol to adults who were 21 years of age or older.

Disney World's alcohol policy

The resort has a standard alcohol policy. All visitors to the resort who are 21 years of age or older can purchase alcoholic beverages. However, for that, they must show proper identification at the time of purchase.

Every visitor arriving from outside the United States must carry a valid passport along with another type of official picture identification from their home country.