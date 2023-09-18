Andy Murray's unimpressed reaction to Jack Draper's enthusiastic singing on their car ride home sparked very funny reactions from tennis fans.

On Sunday, September 17, Murray and Draper watched from the sidelines as Dan Evan and Neal Skupski staged an impressive comeback to defeat French duo Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(8-6). With their win, they booked Great Britain's spot in the 2023 Davis Cup Final 8, scheduled to be held in Malaga, Spain in November.

On their way home from the AO Arena in Manchester, Draper, in a celebratory mood after Great Britain's win, joyously sang along to The Proclaimers' popular song 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), in between sips of his beer.

As the 21-year-old directed the camera to Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion appeared visibly unimpressed by Draper's antics, even holding up a middle finger to convey his displeasure.

Andy Murray posted a video of their car ride on social media and hilariously disclosed that he had endured three and a half hours of Draper's enthusiastic singing on their way home.

"Kids these days 🙄 3 and a half hours of this on the way home," Andy Murray posted on his Instagram story.

The clip sparked hysterical reactions from tennis fans. One fan joked about Murray becoming the designated driver for his "son" who has reached the legal drinking age.

"When your son has reached the legal drinking age, and you're the designated driver," the fan commented.

Another fan said that after his experience with Draper, the former World No.1 would never complain about his children making noise in the car again.

"Murray with the face of a man who will never complain about his kids making noise in the car again," another fan posted.

"Andy Murray's my childhood idol" - Jack Draper

Andy Murray and Jack Draper

Andy Murray and Jack Draper faced off in their first-ever tour-level meeting in the third round of 2023 Indian Wells Masters. Draper claimed a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over the former World No. 1 to advance to the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 event.

Following his win, the 21-year-old showered praise on Murray, describing him as a special person and great champion. He also reminisced about watching the three-time Grand Slam champion win his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

"I've looked up to Andy since I was so young. I watched him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 and I've had the opportunity to get to know him. He's a really special person, a great champion, a great human being. Privileged to play against him on this court," he said in his on-court interview.

Referring to Andy Murray as his childhood idol, Draper acknowledged the win as a significant confidence boost in his career.

"Andy’s my childhood idol, you know, I watched him from when I was young. This sport is kind of crazy because you’re playing week in, week out, and you don’t often get to reflect. But I was obviously very proud of myself. Andy’s a great player and someone that I always looked up to you so to beat him again is a real confidence boost," he said.