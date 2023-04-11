Jack Draper had one of the most impressive runs of his budding career at the 2023 Indian Wells, beating the likes of Dan Evans and Andy Murray on his way to the last 16. Unfortunately, that was as far as the Brit could go, as he had to withdraw midway through the second set in the clash against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking in a recent interview (as quoted by Tennis Majors), Draper recalled the experience of beating Murray in particular, someone he considers his childhood idol. The World No. 56 admitted that the win did not hit him until he returned home after the trip, after which he felt "very proud" of himself.

Beating the three-time Grand Slam champion, a player he had always looked up to, was a real confidence boost for the 21-year-old, who now has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against the aging veteran.

“I think it didn’t really hit me until I got home from that trip that, you know, I’d beaten the likes of [Dan Evans], and Andy Murray. Andy’s my childhood idol, you know, I watched him from when I was young. This sport is kind of crazy because you’re playing week in, week out, and you don’t often get to reflect."

"But I was obviously very proud of myself. Andy’s a great player and someone that I always looked up to you so to beat him again is a real confidence boost," Draper said.

Hailing Andy Murray as one of the greats of the game, Draper joked about whether the win really meant all that much considering the 35-year-old is playing with a metal hip these days. The young Brit hopes to have many more battles with the former World No. 1 in the next few years, especially considering Murray is still playing at a very high level at the moment.

“It’s one match and I respect everything that Andy Murray’s achieved – he’s one of the greats of the game, and I’m aware he’s got a metal hip so is the win that good? I don’t know," Jack Draper joked.

"But he’s still a top 50 player, he’s still beating great players week in, week out and he’s still playing at a very high level himself. It was great to come through that match and I’m sure we’ll have many battles in the next couple of years," he added.

Andy Murray falls in Monte-Carlo first round, Jack Draper books spot in second round

Andy Murray at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Unfortunately, the duo's fortunes have been rather contrasting at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters. While Andy Murray fell in his opener against Alex de Minaur in straight sets, Jack Draper scored an impressive straight-sets win over Sebastian Baez to reach the second round against Hubert Hurkacz.

Draper personally felt that his game was well suited to clay, as his baselining and movement, combined with his strong serve and heavy forehand, could be really effective on the surface.

“I’m solid from the baseline, I think I back myself and my movement. I haven’t played on the surface much but a lot of it is about knowing how to move and being in what positions and respecting the ball that you receive," Draper said.

"I think my forehand is heavy on the surface and the serve can only help. So I think I can be really effective on on this kind of surface. And you know I look forward to seeing how I how I improve and our progress on it,“ he added.

