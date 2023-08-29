Fact Check: Did Donald Trump release First Day Out song after release from jail? Viral clip leaves the internet in a frenzy 

Ever since Donald Trump was in jail for 20 minutes last week, social media users have been going gaga, as a lot of related claims have been circulating online. One such claim being made on Twitter is that the former president released a rap song called First Day Out soon after he made his exit from Fulton County, Georgia.

The song was shared by HiRezTV on YouTube on August 26, 2023, and it has received more than 240,000 views till now. On the other hand, the same user, HiRez The Rapper, posted about the same on Twitter, with a mugshot picture of Donald Trump.

In just three days, the posts have been viewed by nearly three million people, and thousands have liked and commented on them. While many people were convinced that the song was released soon after Trump’s release, several netizens also pointed out how the song had nothing to do with his recent arrest.

Further, upon viewing HiRezTV’s video uploaded on YouTube, it becomes evident from the bio that the creator of the song is indeed the rapper and nobody from Trump’s team. The YouTuber said:

“Btw, I will be releasing my real music in the coming weeks hahaha I am just having too much fun with this sh*t. Don't care who unsubs or hates it tbh I am having a blast lol!”

At the same time, as soon as the video went viral, Hi-Rez tweeted and claimed that the song was “an absolute joke.”

Hence, the song, First Day Out has not been released or created by Donald Trump or any of his team members, and the news about the same is fake and absolutely untrue.

First Day Out not released or created by Donald Trump: More details revealed about the song and former President’s arrest

After Trump's arrest and quick exit, several hoax claims started making their rounds on social media, one of them being Donald Trump releasing a song, First Day Out, after getting out of jail, post his brief stay. While the claim has been debunked as fake and untrue, many have been taking to the platform and talking about the lyrics. A few lines of the song include:

“I'm just in the way/ They want to get to you/ But I won't let them/ Cold-hеarted, no I'm modest/ Getting back to whеre I started/ I don't need to do the race/ I'ma beat them RICO charges/ And if I go to prison/ You can't do me like the Clintons.”

While netizens have been going gaga over the song, it was cleared by the rapper himself that the song was his own creation, and has nothing to do with Trump. Donald Trump or his team has not commented on the fiasco, and many are still listening to the song on loop and posting about the lyrics.

Donald Trump, the former President of the USA was arrested on the charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. At the time, he was also forced to get his mugshot clicked, which soon became the talk of the town on Twitter. Trump was released on a $200,000 bail, and he will be running for the presidential elections being held in 2024.