Fact Check: Did Drake dress up as Ice Spice for Halloween? Viral costume picture debunked

Netizens are going wild over celebrities’ Halloween costumes and the latest singer to leave the internet in a frenzy is Drake. Videos claiming that the Hotline Bling singer dressed up as fellow artist Ice Spice have spread like wildfire on social media. However, the Canadian rapper did not dress up as the Barbie World singer in reality, and the image making rounds is that of a lookalike.

The rumors began when X (formerly known as Twitter) user @NATERERUN took to the social networking site on October 30 to tweet “Drake dresses up as ice spice for Halloween this year.” The netizen also attached a video of a man looking like the rapper, wearing a wig similar to Ice Spice’s signature ginger hairdo. He was also dressed in a pink velour tracksuit and what seems to be a thick diamond necklace.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly eight million views.

Popular gossip page The Neighborhood Talk also took to their official Instagram account and claimed that Drake had dressed up as Ice Spice. Several netizens were convinced that it was the One Dance singer in the video.

However, this was not the case.

Drake did not dress up as Ice Spice for Halloween

Several publications like Hot News Hip Hop and Complex have now confirmed that it was not Champagne Papi in the video. Hot News Hip Hop further mentioned that the person in the video was actually one of the singer's doppelgangers.

Complex magazine also shared that the person who seemingly impersonated Champagne Papi was actually X user @daevionstaples. On October 29, Dae took to the site and uploaded a picture of himself dressed as Ice Spice. He also wrote in the tweet, “Stop playing with ‘em, RIOT”

Due to the netizen’s facial hair resembling that of the God’s Plan singer, many were convinced that it was actually the latter, thus leading to the spreading of misinformation.

The viral pictures sparked a debate over whether the man was the Grammy-winner. Some were convinced it was, while others recognized that it was not the Rich Flex crooner. Tweets about the matter read as follows:

It seems like several people are impersonating Champagne Papi this Halloween. Recently, a video of a person impersonating the singer in Brooklyn went viral online. Many were stunned by the resemblance.

Drake previously filed a lawsuit against an impersonator

In 2022, the musician issued a cease and desist to his lookalike Izzy Drake, who goes by the name of Fake Drake online. According to Hip Hop DX, the impersonator received a legal letter from the singer’s OVO music label, which demanded that Izzy stop using the musician’s name and trademarks.

OVO claimed that the lookalike’s claims were “damaging and defamatory” to their brand.

Izzy subsequently changed his name to Izzy Famous.

The musician has also previously been mimicked through music.

Earlier this year, a song titled Heart on My Sleeve, replicating the voices of The Weeknd and Drake caught the internet’s attention. It went on to be submitted for Grammy consideration. However, the track was not accepted by the prestigious organization.