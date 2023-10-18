“It’s disrespectful”: Internet reacts to Drake being tied to Michael Jackson’s “Strictly Sales” Record

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has earned his 13th No. 1 Hot 100 with the song First Person Shooter, featuring J. Cole. He is now tied with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs in Billboard Hot 100 history thanks to this accomplishment, which also places him fourth among all artists.

The rapper's song is a part of his LP For All the Dogs, which was released on October 6, 2023, and has topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart, as per Forbes.

Although most netizens congratulated Drake, some felt he was unworthy of the title and comparisons to the late Michael Jackson. They claim that Jackson's numbers were "strictly sales," while the rapper earned the record with the help of online streams.

Netizens react to Drake's tie with Michael Jackson.

Netizens react to Drake and Michael Jackson's Billboard record tie

Aubrey Drake Graham, also known as Drizzy and Champagnepapi, recently became the fourth artist with the most No. 1 songs in Billboard Hot 100 History and topped the male solo artist category, tying with legendary "King of Pop" Michael Jackson.

The song that hit the No. 1 record was First Person Shooter from the album For All the Dogs. He broke his previous tie with The Supremes, who have maintained their fifth-place position with their 12 No. 1 hits, and singer Madonna.

Drake currently holds seven spots in the top 10 chart this week on the Hot 100, with IDGAF with Yeat at No. 2, while Virginia Beach kicks off its time on the tally at No. 3, according to Forbes.

At the top position with the most number of hits in the charts are the iconic rock band Beatles, with 20 chart toppers. Holding the second record is Mariah Carey, with an impressive 19 No. 1 hits, as per Forbes. Rihanna occupies the third spot with 14 chart-toppers.

Rapper J. Cole also achieved his first No. 1 Billboard 100 position thanks to the song. Currently, Drake has charted seven songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, including six debuts, which has resulted in his record total of 76 career top 10 hits.

The Billboard Hot 100 is an amalgamation of numbers from U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data, as per Billboard. Netizens, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with the rapper's accomplishments and the comparison to Michael Jackson. Many people pointed out that Jackson made the charts with "strictly sales," or physical sales, but Drake earned it through streaming.

Drake celebrates his tie with Michael Jackson on his social media

After learning that he is tied with Michael Jackson, Drizzy celebrated the achievement with multiple posts about the legendary artist online. The Canadian rapper posted a photo on his Instagram on October 16, 2023, that showed Michael Jackson standing while holding up a camera in front of a mirror. The picture had been edited to look like a selfie, with the artist wearing an OVO shirt, as per Pitchfork.

Drake captioned the image "Mooooooooood @realcoleworld" and tagged the featured artist, J. Cole, to express his amusement at tying with Michael Jackson.

He also clarified that Travis Scott's song Sicko Mode technically brought the rapper's record up to 14 No. 1 Billboard 100.

The 36-year-old also made several posts on his Instagram account showing off his sparkling gloves while drinking cocktails. The gloves, as everyone knows, were a defining component of Michael's performance attire.