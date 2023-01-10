Fact Check: Did Elon Musk buy Google? 

Having bought Twitter recently, rumors about Elon Musk buying Google are now making the rounds on social media. The conjecturing started after a YouTube channel named Elon Musk Zone posted a video with the title:

“Elon Musk: "I OFFICIALLY Bought Google"”

In the video, which is 10 minutes and 11 seconds long, the owner of the channel can be heard saying:

“Tesla billionaire Elon has shocked many after he officially bought Google. What is Musk up to in the tech industry, given his pace of buying tech companies.”

Furthermore, the thumbnail image of the video showed a picture of Musk shaking hands with the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai.

While the video has amassed more than 500,000 views, the claim is not true, as there has been no official announcement of the same. Furthermore, the image of Musk with Sundar Pichai is also fake and has been doctored by the YouTuber.

“Elon Musk is full of surprises”: Viral video claim about Musk acquiring Google debunked

As the billionaire businessman, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter, Musk has been in the spotlight after making several changes to the policies of the platform. From reinstating accounts to changing privacy settings, the SpaceX CEO has been experimenting with his latest purchase.

For this reason, as soon as the news about Musk taking over and buying Google spread on social media, people fell prey to it.

Many social media users took to Twitter and said:

MyGrace @MyGrace2022 Hey @elonmusk there’s a rumour that you bought google Hey @elonmusk there’s a rumour that you bought google

Many were in doubt and asked:

danbeano🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @danbeano2 Is there ANYONE that believes that elon musk has bought google? Is there ANYONE that believes that elon musk has bought google?

Others clarified how the news is not true:

Many others also clarified that the channel has just posted fake news, and none of it is true.

Oculus Discrimine 🇺🇸 @OculusDiscrim @BravoDaveTX @elonmusk



I once thought it was a legit channel for Musk news. Now, not so much. @Google The same channel said he bought FaceBook. The same channel claimed he hired MrBeast as CEO.I once thought it was a legit channel for Musk news. Now, not so much. @BravoDaveTX @elonmusk @Google The same channel said he bought FaceBook. The same channel claimed he hired MrBeast as CEO.I once thought it was a legit channel for Musk news. Now, not so much.

However, the YouTuber posted the video about the new Twitter CEO acquiring Google with the claim that Musk is all about doing things that one cannot even imagine in their “wildest dreams.”

He said:

“In your wildest dreams, would you have ever thought that Elon Musk could buy the world's largest search-engine company, Google? Well, I can bet you never did. However, let's just face it. Musk is full of surprises, and we should be expecting more from the tech guru.”

The news about Musk buying Google is fake, and the claims made are just to spread hoaxes. Furthermore, the YouTube channel Elon Musk Zone, which uploaded the video, has more such videos with false claims about Musk.

From Tesla launching a new phone to Musk suddenly appearing on Live TV to shock everyone, to even claiming that Twitter was removed from the App Store, the channel regularly posts fake news.

Videos like these end up amassing millions of views as people fall for clickbait, but there is absolutely no truth to any of it. It is always best to report the post or video so that it does not end up misleading people further.

