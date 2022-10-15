What is a degloved face? TikTokers urge netizens not to google the phrase

Unlike the many trends and challenges on TikTok, the viral degloved face has now reached TikTok. This has led many users to warn netizens about not searching the phrase online. Being a platform where anything weird or strange goes viral, TikTok users have been warned not to google videos about the same this time.
Due to several injuries, medical platforms claim that the degloved face happens when the top layers of the skin and tissues get ripped from the muscles, connective tissues, or bones. For this reason, internet videos of the same can be disturbing and horrifying. Hence, people who have seen the videos online have also shared their terrifying reactions on the platform.
Why are the netizens discouraging people not to watch the degloved face videos online?: Details about the spine-chilling videos explored
While there is no denying that the internet is a great source to procure information, videos about degloved faces online are disturbing, graphic, and appalling as they often feature a lot of blood and some gruesome injuries. As aforementioned, it is caused due to severe injuries and is most likely to affect the leg. At the same time, experts believe that this condition can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical assistance so that the infections can be curbed.
However, just like every other content that goes viral on the platform, many netizens stumbled upon the degloved videos, leaving them aghast. One user shared her reaction, captioning:
“I was literally scarred for life.”
Others also discouraged social media users from searching the videos online. A Tiktoker talked about the same and said:
“Just searched for degloved face and I don’t think i can unsee it. DON’T do it.”
At the same time, a lot of TikTokers are also creating videos after searching for these images that have now left them horrified.
What are degloving injuries and can they be treated?
Degloving is a severe injury that can affect any part of the body. While most of the images online are of the face, these injuries result in excessive blood loss and tissue death. Most open degloving injuries are caused due to traffic accidents, falls from heights, animal bites, or even sports injuries.
As per Healthline, the most common areas for developing these injuries are the legs, torso, scalp, face, fingers, feet, and even arms. The treatment of these horrifying and worrisome injuries entirely depends on the type, severity, and location of the injury.
The treatment type might include reattaching the skin and grafting it, but it can also result in amputation.
Suffice to say, the videos and pictures online are traumatic. If found online on social media platforms, the best course of action would be to report these kinds of videos so that they do not reach certain kinds of audiences, such as kids and teenagers on social media.