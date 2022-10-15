What is a degloved face? TikTokers urge netizens not to google the phrase

Unlike the many trends and challenges on TikTok, the viral degloved face has now reached TikTok. This has led many users to warn netizens about not searching the phrase online. Being a platform where anything weird or strange goes viral, TikTok users have been warned not to google videos about the same this time.

Due to several injuries, medical platforms claim that the degloved face happens when the top layers of the skin and tissues get ripped from the muscles, connective tissues, or bones. For this reason, internet videos of the same can be disturbing and horrifying. Hence, people who have seen the videos online have also shared their terrifying reactions on the platform.

TikTokers warn the netizens not to search for the degloved face online. (Image via TikTok)

Why are the netizens discouraging people not to watch the degloved face videos online?: Details about the spine-chilling videos explored

While there is no denying that the internet is a great source to procure information, videos about degloved faces online are disturbing, graphic, and appalling as they often feature a lot of blood and some gruesome injuries. As aforementioned, it is caused due to severe injuries and is most likely to affect the leg. At the same time, experts believe that this condition can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical assistance so that the infections can be curbed.

However, just like every other content that goes viral on the platform, many netizens stumbled upon the degloved videos, leaving them aghast. One user shared her reaction, captioning:

“I was literally scarred for life.”

A TikToker shared her reaction after searching about the degloved face on google. (Image via TikTok)

Others also discouraged social media users from searching the videos online. A Tiktoker talked about the same and said:

“Just searched for degloved face and I don’t think i can unsee it. DON’T do it.”

Ke💕 @ke_kelvine , DON’T do it Just searched for degloved face and I don’t think i can unsee it, DON’T do it Just searched for degloved face and I don’t think i can unsee it 😭, DON’T do it

Christian Harrall-Baker @ChristianBaker0 Here's the set of injuries a stuntwoman had on the set of Resident Evil. Don't google 'Degloved Face'. http://t.co/SIrcHMF4uA Here's the set of injuries a stuntwoman had on the set of Resident Evil. Don't google 'Degloved Face'. http://t.co/SIrcHMF4uA

Ronnie @deadgirlronnie do not look up degloved face btw do not look up degloved face btw

Turner @TurnerDowhan @jamienspector Horror movies mess me up. Then toss in a degloved face and I’m... @jamienspector Horror movies mess me up. Then toss in a degloved face and I’m... https://t.co/SYFJMQDHmt

EctoBurger @EctoBurger Worst thing I’ve heard so far today: “Degloved face.” Worst thing I’ve heard so far today: “Degloved face.” https://t.co/d69aVRXONi

Voided angle @ZsolityArt Degloved face don't look it up on Google or I will get arrested by mentaly traumatizing you Degloved face don't look it up on Google or I will get arrested by mentaly traumatizing you https://t.co/ibKLI5ejYB

beanas noches 😅🥱 @HER251022

“Degloved face “ Don’t search this at night“Degloved face “ Don’t search this at night “Degloved face “ 😏

What a Guy @Yagathai Things not to google image search ever: "degloved face". Things not to google image search ever: "degloved face".

Catann Jamaa @CatannTheMiner Never search degloved face. U would be scarred for life o3o Never search degloved face. U would be scarred for life o3o

Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭🇺🇦 @paperghost top tip: do not go searching for what a "degloved face" means. top tip: do not go searching for what a "degloved face" means.

At the same time, a lot of TikTokers are also creating videos after searching for these images that have now left them horrified.

Social media users warn the netizens not to search for degloved face videos and images as some have found them to be super traumatizing. (Image via TikTok)

What are degloving injuries and can they be treated?

Degloving is a severe injury that can affect any part of the body. While most of the images online are of the face, these injuries result in excessive blood loss and tissue death. Most open degloving injuries are caused due to traffic accidents, falls from heights, animal bites, or even sports injuries.

As per Healthline, the most common areas for developing these injuries are the legs, torso, scalp, face, fingers, feet, and even arms. The treatment of these horrifying and worrisome injuries entirely depends on the type, severity, and location of the injury.

MagnumPrime @MagnumPrime Oh God. Don't google degloved face. Oh God. Don't google degloved face.

The treatment type might include reattaching the skin and grafting it, but it can also result in amputation.

Suffice to say, the videos and pictures online are traumatic. If found online on social media platforms, the best course of action would be to report these kinds of videos so that they do not reach certain kinds of audiences, such as kids and teenagers on social media.

