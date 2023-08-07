Fact Check: Did Joe Rogan die? Social media post debunked

American comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is the latest celebrity to be surrounded by claims suggesting he died. However, the 55-year-old is alive and well. The rumors started on Saturday, August 5, 2023, when Twitter user @c*ckfights shared a post stating:

"RIP Joe Rohan. Dead at 55. Gone way too soon, #RIP #JoeRogan"

A comment about Rogan's death (Image via Twitter/ @c*ckfights)

Born in Newark, the podcaster is known for his comedy routines, sitcom performances, and work as a UFC commentator. He hosted Fear Factor from 2001 to 2006, which gave him mainstream exposure, giving him a larger turnout at his comedy gigs and more television opportunities. In December 2009, he launched his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The death hoax left several netizens confused and worried about the 55-year-old's health.

This is not the first time that claims of Joe Rogan's death has made headlines

In April 2022, a Twitter account under the name Joe Rogan Headquarters @joerohanhq shared a post claiming that the UFC commentator had passed away and added:

"He died peacefully in his home this afternoon, we will provide more details as they arrive, with respect to his family’s wishes."

To make its claims sound more authentic, the account shared doctored screenshots of a statement from UFC President Dana White. In the fake screenshots, White seemingly expressed his loss over Rogan's passing and shared his condolences with the podcaster's family.

Soon, the rumors spiraled, with several accounts claiming he was dead. One went as far as publishing a fake statement by the 55-year-old's family, which read:

"Joe accomplished so much during his short time here and we take solace in knowing that he inspired so many of you as much as he was able to inspire us."

Rogan (image via Getty Images)

However, the claims were soon debunked.

Less than six months later, on September 19, 2022, the UFC commentator again fell victim to a round of rumors after an old post claiming he died surfaced on Twitter. The hashtag #RIPJoeRogan started trending on the microblogging website shortly after.

Rogan did not comment on the rumors. However, he regularly tweeted and even updated his podcast.

What is Joe Rogan doing now?

The 55-year-old is best known for his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which is one of the most listened-to podcasts in the world. The show features discussions with guests on current topics, politics, philosophy, and comedy among others.

It has hosted guests including Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Andrew Yand, and Tulsi Gabbard.

The podcast has never shied away from addressing controversial topics, including Covid-19 vaccines, healthcare, and free speech. However, Rogan has always denied interviews with former president Donald Trump.

An advisor for Trumps 2024 campaign told the Daily Beast:

"Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last—it would be an incredible audience."

While the podcaster did not respond to the story, he told fellow podcaster Lex Fridman in July that he has rejected an interview with Trump despite several offers as he is "not interested in helping him."