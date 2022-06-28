Fact Check: Did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard act together? London Fields cameo explored

Fans were surprised to find that Johnny Depp had an uncredited cameo role in Amber Heard's 2018 film, London Fields. The film was released on October 26, 2018, a few months before the Washington Post printed an op-ed by Heard.

The movie tanked at the box office and received awful reviews from critics. In fact, it is one of the worst movies listed on Rotten Tomatoes, with a whopping 0% on the Tomatometer, and only 34% on the audience score.

The pair are currently a trending name in the headlines due to their high-profile defamation trial, which concluded on June 1 with the jury unanimously agreeing with Depp and his claims against Heard.

During the trial, viewers discovered that Johnny Depp had worked on a film with Amber Heard in 2018.

Johnny Depp played a dart player in the 2018 movie

London Fields is based on a dark mystery novel of the same name, written by British writer Martin Amis. The novel has become quite successful and is hailed as Amis' strongest work.

Directed by Mathew Cullen, the movie follows Nicola Six, a con woman who dates three men, a small-time (married) gangster, Keith Talent, a wealthy businessman Guy Clinch, and a struggling writer Samson Young.

She is also a clairvoyant who can see the future related to people's deaths, including herself. Thanks to her powers, Nicola finds out that one of her boyfriends will kill her in the future and the remaining story unfolds as the movie progresses.

Johnny Depp had a small uncredited role in the movie, where he played a character called Chick Purchase. His character had numerous scars on his face and wore flashy clothes with long coats and bowler hats.

Purchase is portrayed as a champion dart player and a loan shark. His storyline is connected to Keith, who is also his rival in the dart competition and someone he has given a loan to.

Johnny Depp's character is depicted as a dangerous villain in the movie. He appeared in the movie a few times before the dart championship, where he lost to Kieth.

The movie was involved in numerous lawsuits

London Fields producers sued Amber Heard for $10 million in 2016 for breach of contract. They claimed that Heard refused to shoot nude scenes for the movie despite the story requiring her to, and violating her contract by refusing to show up at the film's planned premiere at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

They further claimed that Heard conspired against the producers to interfere with the editing of the movie.

Meanwhile, the movie's director Matthew Cullen sued the producers, accusing them of hijacking the final cut of London Fields. The producers responded by labelling the lawsuit a "publicity stunt," and sharing that Cullen could not finish the movie within the deadline. They released a statement saying:

"He was given two deadlines to deliver a 'director's cut' and missed both deadlines. His guild has rules for withdrawing his name from the picture and he missed those deadlines. The production company will vigorously oppose the lawsuit."

All claims against Heard were dropped before the movie was released in October 2018. A director's cut was later released online in 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far