Fact Check: Did Jon Bon Jovi die? Viral headline claim debunked

Social media platforms were recently flooded with reactions after reports of Jon Bon Jovi’s death began trending on April 18, 2025. However, the rumor was later confirmed to be false.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the rumor gained traction following the sudden passing of Ioannis Vasilopoulos, the artist who designed the cover of some of Bon Jovi’s most iconic albums. Ioannis’ death was confirmed by his family through an obituary published on the website of Cody White Funeral Service, stating that he passed away on April 7.

Meanwhile, a report by the Daily Mail related to Ioannis’ death on April 10 featured a headline, as per Asbury Park Press, which read:

“Bon Jovi legend dead.”

However, the Daily Mail’s headline about the report appears different as of this writing, and it says:

“Bon Jovi and Deep Purple legend died as heartbroken family pay tribute.”

A report by The Express Tribune on Saturday, April 19, stated that several sources confirmed Jon Bon Jovi is alive and well. As of now, the singer's representatives have not issued a statement, and further updates are currently awaited.

The singer is best known for his longtime association with the rock band Bon Jovi. He is the oldest member of the group, which has released 16 studio albums to date.

Jon Bon Jovi has previously been a victim of similar rumors

While recent reports of the Perth Amboy, New Jersey native’s death made headlines on social media, a similar incident occurred years ago when rumors of his demise went viral across various platforms.

In December 2011, a report began trending that claimed Jon Bon Jovi had died in Asbury Park due to cardiac arrest, as per ABC News. The news was initially shared by Daily New Blog International, which alleged that Jon had been found unconscious in a room at the Empress Hotel.

The outlet also alleged that reporters started lining up outside the hospital to get an update about Jon’s health. The report stated that Jon was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

According to ABC News, Sunshine Sachs, a spokesperson for Jon Bon Jovi, responded to the rumor by saying that the report was not true. Jon also shared a picture on his Facebook page with the caption:

“Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey. Rest assured that Jon was alive and well! This photo was just taken.”

The Asbury Park Press later stated that there was a lineup of rumors going on about the death of celebrities as part of a prank trend on the short video platform TikTok. Jon Bon Jovi also got involved in the same alongside other personalities like Martha Stewart, John Travolta, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

The trend featured children announcing the deaths of celebrities while speaking to their parents, and they managed to accumulate views in large numbers.

Jon Bon Jovi was last seen portraying himself in a documentary titled Avicii – I’m Tim, which came out back in June last year. Back in the ‘90s, he released two albums as a solo artist, starting with Blaze of Glory, followed by Destination Anywhere. He has also been a part of TV shows like 30 Rock.

