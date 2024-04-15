"I'll be crushed if I can't sing live again": Jon Bon Jovi opens up about possibility of retirement if his voice doesn't fully recover

In an interview with The Sunday Times on April 13, singer Jon Bon Jovi opened up about the possibility of retirement if his voice doesn't fully recover following throat surgery. The Wanted Dead or Alive singer, who underwent throat surgery in 2022 and is still getting vocal therapy, claimed that he would be "crushed" if he could never perform live again.

The singer shared:

"I can tell you that 60 is different from 50 and my current concern is that I’m going to forget how to sing. I’ll be crushed if I can’t sing live again, but what does a quarterback do when faced with the last ball he’ll ever throw? That's the situation I'm in.”

This revelation from the American rock band Bon Jovi frontman comes just days ahead of the release of the band's new documentary on Hulu titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Scheduled for release on April 26, the four-part documentary will delve into the singer's vocal issues and surgery that threatened to halt the band's decades-long musical career.

Jon Bon Jovi opened up about his vocal journey post-surgery

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he might be considering retirement if his voice doesn't recover to how it once was before his vocal surgery. He stated:

"This is the first time I'm saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can't be the guy I once was...then I'm done."

The 62-year-old singer, currently undergoing vocal therapy while recording his new album in the studio, explained there was a vast difference between singing in the studio and singing live.

"There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week - and I know how good I can be, so if I can't be that guy...put it this way, I don't ever need to be the fat Elvis."

But Jon Bon Jovi wished to look back at his career with appreciation, as he geared up for his new album, claiming that his hope was "to find joy in it all."

Jon Bon Jovi's upcoming album Forever to release on June 7

The iconic rock band's 16th studio album, Forever, is slated for release on June 7 via Island Records. Led by Jon Bon Jovi and featuring keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald, the band is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year after releasing their eponymous debut album in January 1984.

The first track from their new 12-track album, titled Legendary, debuted in March. Speaking to People Magazine about Forever, Jon Bon Jovi said:

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi."

The new docu-series on Hulu is also a part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. The four-part series will focus on the band's vast history, with appearances from past and present members, and will also feature never-before-seen footage and demo songs.

The documentary will also touch upon Jon Bon Jovi's health issues, including his vocal surgery in 2022. The It's My Life singer revealed that his vocal cords were "atrophying" during the Television Critics Association press tour to promote the documentary in February.

“My craft was being taken from me. For the last almost two years now, I’ve been in this rehab getting it back together. I’m getting very close to feeling like myself again," he said.

The documentary series is set to premiere on Hulu on April 26, and the band's new album, Forever, is scheduled for release on all streaming platforms on June 7.