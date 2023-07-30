5 best looks of Madonna of all time explored as she celebrates her 40th work anniversary 

Madonna and her gorgeous looks deserve a tribute as she celebrates 40 years in the industry. Her fashion trends are undeniably spectacular, and it's the perfect time to revisit and celebrate the style journey of this ever-evolving pop icon.

Madonna’s stylistic impact marks memorable moments in her career and set distinctive fashion trends globally. She has always made a statement: from her debut punk rock persona to her many metamorphoses. With each transition, she has demonstrated a knack for staying relevant while reflecting on her individuality and attitude.

So, on her 40th work anniversary, we are here to discuss five of her eternal looks you would love to know about.

5 Best Looks of Madonna You would love to Explore

1. The 80s: Punk, Leather, and Fishnet Stockings

A fresh face on the music scene, Madonna was anything but conventional. Her best looks in the 80s showcased her affinity for punk culture, redefining the era's fashion norms.

Madonna in 80s: Punk, Leather, and Fishnet Stockings (Image via Getty)

She brought a blend of punk and glamour to mainstream pop culture, making studded belts, fishnet stockings, and leather the rage. The most iconic of her appearances was at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, a look that solidified her status as a trendsetter.

2. The 90s: Making History

In the 90s, Madonna transformed from a rebellious pop star to a red-carpet icon. The highlight was the infamous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, which premiered on her "Blonde Ambition" tour in 1990.

Madonna wearing Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra (Image via Getty)

This piece quickly became one of the best looks of Madonna, breaking the mold of conventional feminine attire. Additionally, her dazzling appearance at the 63rd Academy Awards after-party with Michael Jackson, wearing around $20 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds, is another 90's fashion milestone.

3. The 2000s: The Corset, Reimagined

At the turn of the millennia, Madonna brought back the corset but with a twist. During her "Re-Invention Tour" in 2004, she sported a Christian Lacroix corset that combined elements of her past looks, redefining what a corset should be.

Madonna in a Christian Lacroix corset (Image via Getty)

This iconic ensemble marked yet another entry in the list of the best looks of Madonna.

4. The 2010s: Bowing Down to a Queen

She continued to serve looks as she entered the 2010s. Her performance at the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show, dressed in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci, left a lasting impression. The golden cape and crown ensemble further cemented her image as a fashion queen.

Madonna in 2010s (Image via Getty)

Then, in 2019, Madonna returned to her roots in a leather bodysuit with tulle sleeves, fishnet tights, and thigh-high boots at the Eurovision Song Contest, reflecting her style evolution.

5. The 2020s: Return to Roots

Recently, we saw Madonna return to her punk roots, revisiting the leather and fishnets she made popular in the 80s.

Her appearance at the 2021 VMAs in a leather bodysuit was a throwback to her bold fashion choices and a testament to her enduring influence.

Throughout her 40-year career, she has been a constant source of inspiration and reinvention. From punk to glamour, she has remained a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion. Her daring ensembles and bold makeovers make up the essence of her best looks and continue to inspire and influence fashion trends globally.

As we commemorate her 40th work anniversary, it's clear that Madonna’s fashion journey is far from over, with her iconic looks continuing to challenge and redefine the boundaries of style.