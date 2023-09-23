Millie Bobby Brown says no to Bon Jovi's performance at her wedding

In April, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi. Although she kept a low profile pretty much the whole time they were dating. But she has been pretty vocal about the marriage planning and her love for her partner, and she just dropped a massive surprise that her father-in-law, rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, would not be performing at the wedding.

In her appearance on September 15, at Today with Hoda and Jenna, she opened up, saying she wants to give him a rest and let him enjoy the wedding:

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone.”

Millie Bobby Brown couldn't help but brag about how helpful her partner, Jake Bongiovi, has been on the same episode.

In the interview, she said,

“He’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us, and we’re both very excited.”

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame at an early age with the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Further, her role in the Enola Holmes series, besides the likes of Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, cemented her on the map of Hollywood.

Jon Bon Jovi won’t be performing at Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding

While it may be surprising and disheartening to many fans that the legendary rockstar would not be performing at the wedding of his own son, it was actually Millie's idea to give him a rest and let her father-in-law enjoy without any added stress of putting up a show.

It was a very thoughtful gesture from Millie Bobby Brown that won over the hearts of netizens and fans alike.

What does Jon Bon Jovi think of Millie Bobby Brown and his son’s union?

Even though he is not performing at the wedding, he has shown significant excitement for the wedding. Jon Bon Jovi found his forever partner, Dorothea Bongiovi, at a very early age. They were high school sweethearts and their union is still going strong. In November 2016 when discussing how they managed to keep their marriage together with People magazine, he said:

“Somehow it works. I think because we grow at the same rate.”

In regards to his son's impending wedding to Millie Bobby Brown, Jon stated on Andy Cohen Live in May 2023:

"I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

So, the couple has Jon Bon Jovi's blessing even though Millie Bobby Brown is only 19 and Jake Bongiovi is only 21.

Millie Bobby Brown announced the engagement on April 2023 via an Instagram post, quoting lines from the song ‘Lover’ by Taylor Swift. Since then, they have shared many glimpses of their relationship online, be it a birthday post or a sweet appreciation post. The date of the wedding hasn’t been shared with the public yet. The fans are eager to see how beautifully the wedding pans out.