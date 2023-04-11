How long have Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi been dating? Ages explored as engagement post sends internet into meltdown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently took to her Instagram handle to disclose that she got engaged to the love of her life Jake Bongiovi by sharing a black-and-white picture of the duo from what apparently seems to be from their proposal. The couple have been reportedly dating since June 2021 and have an age difference of two years, as Brown is 19 and Bongiovi is 21.

In the picture, Bongiovi can be seen holding the Enola Holmes star from the back and the duo can be seen smiling as Brown flaunts her engagement ring on camera. The caption reads as:

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Bongiovi also shared the news on his Instagram handle by posting two pictures; the first one had a back shot of him and Brown standing together followed by another where the duo were looking at each other.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently known for her appearance as Eleven in all four seasons of Stranger Things and will reprise her role in the fifth and final season of the show.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship timeline

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their relationship public in July 2021 via Instagram, when the former posted a picture of them together. Reports of their relationship have already been making rounds on the internet since April 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been in a relationship since 2021 (Image via Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

The duo were also spotted walking hand-in-hand, accompanied by Brown's pet dog Winnie, a few days before Brown posted the picture. Jake's Instagram posts were already hinting towards their relationship at the time.

Millie Bobby Brown has previously described Jake Bongiovi as her partner for life in a few photos she posted on Instagram at the beginning of this year.

Rumors of the duo's engagement went viral in March 2023 after Brown posted a picture where she was showing off a ring and was sitting in a convertible car. The rumors were also active in August last year when a gold diamond ring was spotted on Brown's ring finger.

While responding to the most searched questions about her online, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she and Bongiovi met on Instagram and were friends for some time before they got romantically linked.

Jake Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi

Jake Bongiovi is the youngest member of the Bongiovi family, with his siblings including two brothers and a sister. He was born in May 2002 to Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

He used to play football at the Poly Prep County Day School and was also included on the roster as a Poly Prep "Blue Devil" for 2019-20. He has been a close friend of Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

