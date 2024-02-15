Fact Check: Did Lana Del Rey post a picture of her broken arm? Video of singer getting knocked down at Super Bowl goes viral 

Claims of Lana Del Rey having posted a picture of herself with a broken arm on Instagram have gone viral on X. This comes after the singer attended the recent Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Despite an image she supposedly posted looking very real, it is far from the truth. The singer did not break her arm following the football game.

X user @CinamonSluh, who runs a fan account for the singer, took to the social networking site to tweet:

“Lana Del Rey posts picture of her broken arm following being knocked down at the Super Bowl.”

The netizen also added an image of Lana wearing a cast and looking at the camera. The image appeared to be posted on Instagram. A video of the singer getting trampled on at the Super Bowl was also shared alongside the image.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet, which was uploaded on February 13, had amassed nearly four million views. Several people interacted with the tweet, which had accumulated nearly 40,000 likes.

Although the screenshot of the Instagram post looked real, Lana Del Rey had not posted the same on the social networking site.

Lana Del Rey did not post a picture of her broken arm on Instagram

X shared a community post that clarified that “Lana Del Rey hasn’t posted anything.” They also added:

“Lana was seen standing up shortly after and cheering with Taylor Smith and Ice Spice.”

If one goes to the Summertime Sadness singer’s official Instagram account, the image shown by the X user cannot be seen. The last post Lana Del Rey uploaded on Instagram included a promotional photo for the YAlife band a week ago.

She also shared content from the Grammy Awards she recently attended with Taylor Swift. Hence, it is safe to say that the 38-year-old did not post an image of herself with a broken hand on Instagram.

Although the singer did not post an image of herself with a broken arm following the Super Bowl, she did get fractured in the past. According to People magazine, the singer injured herself in 2020 following a skateboarding accident. It was also revealed that this occurred right before she filmed the music video for the White Dress hit.

Many assumed that the musician was left injured after fans noticed that she got trampled on at the Sunday match. However, video clips have confirmed that she got back up and visibly looked alright.

Meanwhile, the singer has been making headlines for coming on stage at the Grammys during Taylor Swift’s Album of the Year win. Many believed that she appeared to find the matter awkward. However, she then took to Instagram to confirm with her followers that she “did not feel one ounce of negative emotion” throughout the function.

