Fact Check: Did the Logitech controller survive? Footage of Titan submarine debris goes viral, sparks disbelief online 

As news of the Titan submarine’s implosion continues to take over the internet, images of the vessel’s Logitech controller supposedly surviving the wreckage has gone viral on TikTok. Many could not believe that the gaming devise that was used on the submersible made it through. Netizens flooded the internet with reports of the same. However, the rumours are far from the truth. The images going viral are not real.

One of the many internet users that reported that the controller survived the implosion was TiKToker justjay.ong. He uploaded a clip on the video sharing platform which showed something highlighted under the sea. After gaining more clarity on the zoomed in picture, one could see a controller remaining intact underwater.

Twitter user @CertifiedLeggi shared the TikTok video and added:

“Nah how did a cheap Logitech Controller survive an implosion”

Several other netizens tweeted about the same.

Twitter user @DonovanDinnall also uploaded an image which supposedly showed the controller in waters. He added:

“The control made it out. If there’s one thing to take away from this, it’s that Logitech controllers are not to be underestimated.”

However, the images going viral are not real. Even if they are, they are certainly not connected to OceanGate’s Titan submarine.

Images of the Logitech controller surviving the Titan implosion are not real

Twitter confirmed that debris from the Titan implosion which also includes the Logitech controller was not found by crew members. The social networking site also noted that the US Coast Guard had not confirmed that any of the images of the debris going viral are authentic. Hence one cannot assume that the Logitech controller survived the implosion.

Twitter’s fact checker also noted that debris was found on the seafloor and not the surface. However, images of the same have not been released by authorities.

Twitter’s note read:

“No images of any debris had been confirmed by the US Coast Guard or any news sources, and the Coast Guard has stated that the debris found was located at the seafloor, not the surface.”

In another fact check, Twitter noted that images of the controller underwater are not real they claimed that the pictures going viral were "altered." They also added that the devise could not withstand the pressure of being over 10,000 feet below sea level.

Logitech has been in the news since it was uncovered that their controller was used in the Titan submarine. Sadly, their shares have fallen about 3.6% according to Market Watch. The controller in question was their F710 gamepad which costs $30.

Despite it coming off as strange that a gaming controller was used in the sophisticated submersible, it is not as bizarre as one might think. According to The Verge, the devise has also been used by the US Navy and Elon Musk’s The Boring Company among others.

Not only did OceanGate get trolled for using a gaming controller online, they were also blasted for using off the shelf components like lights from Camper World and construction pipes to create the submarine.

However, the organization’s CEO Stockton Rush had revealed in the past that several parts of the vessel were created in partnership with the University of Washington, Boeing and NASA.

Currently, it has been revealed that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be launching an investigation into the safety of the submersibles in question.

