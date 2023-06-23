"What a terrible design": Video of OceanGate submarine being bolted with hand ratchet sparks concern online

As the search for the missing submarine from OceanGate continues, a video about how the bolts on the vessel were tightened has recently sparked concern online. Ian Miles Cheong shared a video clip capturing how a mechanic tightened the Titan submersible bolts with hand ratchets.

It made some netizens more worried about the safety of the five people inside the missing watercraft than they already had been. However, a readers’ context was added to Ian’s tweet, where it was stated that the first object being used by the mechanic to tighten bolts on the pictured vessel is a hand ratchet.

However, the second tool that was used to ensure proper pressure is called a torque wrench. This tool is also claimed to be used by naval forces. The context further reasoned that overtightening the bolts could cause a catastrophic failure, implying that due to this, a hand ratchet was used.

The video was reposted by another Twitter account called AlphaFox. The account asked viewers in the caption of the post if they would go to the Titanic knowing that someone had to bolt them inside by hand.

One user, @ABookly_83, exclaimed in the reply and called the design of the submarine terrible. They further added that it was something a sci-fi writer from the 19th century may come up with.

What a terrible design. This is something you'd see a 19th century sci fi writer come up with.

Internet expresses concern about the missing Titan submarine

Ian Miles Cheong’s tweet containing the viral video, where a mechanic was using hand ratchets to tighten the bolts on the missing submersible, raked over 5 million views. While some people in the comments wrote that tightening the bolts with hand tools was perfectly fine, others still pointed out the risk factors.





Do you see the small spaces in between the metal rims he is bolting together? There are likely rubber seals there to prevent leaking and create air a air-tight seal. Over-tightening those can damage them.









If that's a torque wrench it is the right tool for the job. "pOwER tOolS" Whether powered or not, you torque to a specified foot pound. Using power tools without a max torque IS BAD for mechanical fittings.

The act of tightening bolts by hand, instead of employing a machine, created a precarious situation where the submarine was at risk of imploding. This is due to the fact that the proper torque and precision required to secure the bolts could not be consistently achieved by hand.





Ian, mechanical engineer here - the torque wrench could be appropriate here for a number of reasons: 1. Precision: Ensures perfect seal, preventing leaks. 2. Consistency: Distributes pressure evenly. 3. Compliance: Meets design specs. 4. Verification: Allows quality control.

I was going to say one of those looks like a torque wrench and if your goal is to keep water out that is absolutely the only tool appropriate. Each bolt must be tightened to the same and correct torque or the gasket will leak.

No it is not. Poor cheap design. No way for anyone to escape if it surfaces. Needs hatch not bolt on door. Apollo 1 astronauts found out the hard way. RIP

The wheels on my car are tightened more securely than that...

I can't believe these people trusted that thing lol everything about it was a red flag

And we wonder why this thing failed? RIP to the passengers, but the company should have, you know, hired people with actual experience. What a disgrace.

Missing OceanGate submarine is run using a video game controller?

The Titan submersible carrying five people on board went missing on Sunday, June 18, about two hours after it initiated its dive. The vessel set out to visit the wreckage site of the RMS Titanic, which lies about 13,000 feet below the surface in the North Atlantic Ocean.

According to Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that conducted the tour, the Titan is controlled by a video gamer controller. In 2022, during a trip inside the company’s one-of-a-kind submersible made of carbon fiber, Stockton held up the controller and said:

"We run the whole thing with this game controller."

After the submarine went missing, the fact was brought up by many and raised questions regarding the vitality of the watercraft as well as the viability of its hardware.

The device, which the CEO spoke about in 2022, resembled the widely available Logitech F710 wireless gamepad. However, it is now unclear whether the device had been customized or modified before the crew members embarked on their journey on Sunday.

Aside from that, it is also not clear if the company still used the video game controller on Titan for this trip. Unfortunately, the CEO himself had been the operator of this trip, making him one of the five people on board the missing sub.

personally i feel like naming it the "titan", stating this (video below), and exploring the ruins of the titanic as a tourist excursion was tempting fate to begin with... let alone all the other information such as it being operated with a video game controller.

Steve Wright, an associate professor teaching Aerospace Engineering at the University of the West of England, said that several sea vessels and aircraft are partially controlled by devices that resemble a video game controller. However, the devices controlling submarines are aircraft are a bit more advanced than the average PlayStation controller.

